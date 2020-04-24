Lizzo claims she ‘got addicted’ to seeing herself with makeup

Lizzo is happy to consider a crack from her glam.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, opened up to People about how she’s reconnecting with herself and building up her self-esteem though social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I consider it is interesting that we get the chance to convert off,” Lizzo said. “My dream is to just choose off my nails, not put on makeup and just grow my ‘fro out and stroll all-around naked in my own back garden.”

The Minnesota native continued, “What’s been really cool is viewing all of these people who are in glam each and every solitary day, not in glam every single working day. I consider which is f—king ill!”

Certainly, the star has been sharing films of herself makeup-absolutely free enjoying the flute in front of her crystals, main meditation sessions on Instagram Dwell with SZA and encouraging her followers to apply self-appreciate throughout these hard occasions.

It’s also offered Lizzo an option to reflect on her own body impression.

“I assume I’ve been in makeup just about every solitary working day of my everyday living for the very last six months. We get addicted to observing ourselves actually dolled up,” she mused. “I experienced a couple of times off in Brazil back in February exactly where I was not in makeup and I recall staying like, ‘Yo why am I so unpleasant to myself appropriate now?’”

The singer continued, “It’s for the reason that I obtained addicted, applied to seeing my face with contour. I in no way thought that would transpire for the reason that I’m these types of an earthy bitch, I can go times without makeup!’”