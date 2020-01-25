If there was a Talk of the Town award, Spotify would win the honor of throwing a pre-Grammy hell on Thursday night, which is not surprising at this point but laudable nonetheless.

After all, the much-sought-after ticket gave guests access to The Lot studios in West Hollywood, where the eight candidates for the best new artist of 2020 played three to five songs: Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.

Of course, talking about the city comes with a few setbacks, namely a group fuck at the front door. Once you have crossed the many lines and passed the crowds of influencers – who you think have access to the forefront – you still had to face neck and neck difficulties to move around the room.

Now in its fourth year, that’s to be expected, given that the thing is launched by the predominant platform for music consumption. Really, where can you meet Noah Cyrus smoking a fatty on the way to the grilled cheese bar – and see Kate Beckinsale and Heidi Klum standing nearby, making you feel bad that you’re on your second grilled trip cheese bar? It is also quite humiliating to line up directly behind Yungblud, whose patient behavior seems contradictory with his pink hair and his leather jacket covered in graffiti.

The evening was launched by Lizzo, who dominated the scene with a sassy smile and undeniable energy. His set was filled with bangers: “Good as Hell”, “Cuz I Love You”, “Tempo” and “Truth Hurts”. She made sure to thank Spotify with the utmost sincerity for supporting her when she had 50,000 fans – most of whom lived in her hometown of Minneapolis – and helping her achieve world fame. Lizzo, in particular, deserves respect for shouting gossip and urging people to feel something, encircling things like, “Music is supposed to move you, bitch!” Are you PROPOSED ?! “

Billie Eilish opted for a more refined approach, entering with a subdued streak before sitting next to brother-collaborator Finneas at the keys. It was refreshing to see her like that, given that her recorded music is known for her ultra-modern production and her live performance is marked by catchy stage antics.

The simplicity allowed his talent to shine on songs like “All good girls go to hell” and “Bad Guy”, which was not even the closest to the stage; they decided to finish with the song responsible for its breakthrough, “Ocean Eyes”. However, she admitted to looking “awesome like fucking” overall very stylish – and laughed and swore she was behaving much cooler than she really is. Then, to his amazement, someone in the crowd threw him a green highlighter sock that went perfectly with his look. Come to think of it, the woman probably receives a lot of strange gifts.

Each iPhone with more than 10% of its battery life has gone up in the air for Lil Nas X, who welcomed surprise guest Billy Ray Cyrus on the scene for their hit hit, “Old Town Road” . Speaking of Billy Ray, it’s really unfortunate that it didn’t happen yet when Billie Eilish and Billy Porter crossed paths and hugged each other as if they had lost their best friends long ago.

Ozuna was the only other featured artist to make an appearance during a performance, coming out for “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Rosalía. Rosalía’s staging and choreography were particularly fascinating. In addition, it gave the ensemble the necessary flair.

In retrospect, however, the director of the Recording Academy Task Force Tina Tchen may have had the best night. She was seen vibrating in her own magic bubble with the “Colors” of Black Pumas and “Give a little” by Maggie Rogers. If you ever need a crime partner on the dance floor, this is it.