[Photo via Disney]

Sad news for Lizzie McGuire Fans. Unfortunately the show restarted on Disney + is put on hold. Designer Terri Minsky moves away from her role as showrunner. Until a new showrunner is found, the alarm clock is on hold.

The premiere of Lizzie McGuire was premiered on January 21, 2001. It lasted two seasons, comprising 65 episodes, before ending in 2004. The show was also adapted into a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003.

A Disney spokesperson spoke about the details exclusively with Variety,

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to” Lizzie McGuire “and high expectations for a new series,” said the Disney spokesperson. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to go in a different creative direction and put a new focus on the show.”

This means that the show is currently on hiatus. In October, Hilary Duff confirmed that she and her family of origin would resume their roles. Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd return to represent his parents. Jake Thomas will always portray his brother Matt Matt.

Later, she went to the official Disney + Instagram site to share her enthusiasm for the series. She approaches the return of her family before being completely interrupted by Lamberg who says: “The family is not complete without me. Gordo is back. “It also refers to the classic spin-off” What Dreams Are Made Of “before launching the logo for the new series.

The new series should resume when Lizzie turns 30. She struggles to navigate the waters of adulthood with old and new faces by her side. The self-altering alter ego remains 13 years old.

Duff opened up on returning to the role of Lizzie McGuire with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that part of the benefit is diving into the same challenges she experiences in real life. “It was part of the draw for me to come back, it was the difficulties I feel as a 30-something,” says Duff.

“She has gained a lot of confidence and she has a really cool career,” said Duff. “She will always be confronted with difficult things, where, in college, these difficult things seemed simple and funny but relatable at the time. Now, in your thirties, it will be the same way but slightly heavier. [She will have] slightly larger things to deal with. “

Disney is currently looking for a new creator to fill the role and the show will continue production after that.

Are you as disappointed as we are with Lizzie McGuire news? Let us know in the comments below!

