The last two-part of Silent Witness season 23 included the bomb that Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) would leave the Lyell – and now we know what Carr is doing now.

The actress, who spent eight years with the long-running BBC crime drama, is on her way to Hollywood – where she and A-listers Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor shine in the new movie Infinite.

About the BBC Ouch podcast, of which Carr is a former host, she said, “It’s a big role. I’m ecstatic. I thought,” I bet they’ll just audit wheelchair users and then give Tom Cruise the role. “

Helped by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, Infinite will be released this summer, with Carr still playing a secret role.

After leaving Silent Witness, Carr described her last run as her “best series ever” and noted that when she first entered the show, the BBC seemed “terrified” about what to do with a disabled actor.

But she praised the progress made during her eight-year stint in playing Clarissa, and says she is proud of the improved display for the disabled on the small screen.

She said, “I think I’ve been checking out the show a lot for the last eight years and working to make sure it was better and refused to say certain rules that I thought were problematic.

“I was recently asked if I was proud of what we have achieved in terms of representation in Silent Witness – oh, my god, of course I am.”

Meanwhile, Carr also said she hoped that her success could serve as an incentive for other disabled actors to “get a break” in the world of TV and film.

“Unless you can show how good you are, people won’t see what great talent there is.”