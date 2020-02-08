Living under virus quarantine: boxing, chalk art and waiting paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Last weekend there was a pizza party for the Super Bowl with two television screens outside the two-story building, where they are housed in modest hotel-style rooms. They are planning a flag football game and another party before evacuees spread to Atlanta, New York and other cities to reunite with family.

“It’s not a cruise ship, you know, but we’re trying to make it as a general team,” McCoy said in an interview on Skype. “That is what we hope the other camps do. We are still people.”

The group was first placed under the federal quarantine order because of the new strain of coronavirus, which made more than 20,000 people sick and nearly 500 killed, almost all in China.

Two more planes with around 350 Americans arrived on Wednesday at other military bases in California and two more are expected on Thursday and Friday at bases in Nebraska and Texas. All passengers are placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Meals are served at the March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles, including breakfast burritos and noodles and chicken. There is baby food and kid-friendly options such as chicken nuggets and soda and water, McCoy said.

A non-profit group brought toys for the children and toiletries to make it feel more like home, he said.

“Real soap, no hotel soap. We are talking about Irish Spring and Zest, “he said.

They also brought in a coffee maker, where McCoy bumps into other evacuees during the night shows. Many still work remotely in China, with a time difference of 16 hours.

This arrangement and support from federal and local officials, he said, have helped the group band together to get the most unusual circumstance to be taken from a closed city and placed under the first federal quarantine order in the United States in more than 50 year.

The Americans who arrived on Wednesday flew on two US-chartered planes and landed on Travis Air Force Base, located in Northern California between San Francisco and Sacramento. About half are housed there and the others were flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar just outside of San Diego. Miramar is the former home of the Navy flying school that inspired the movie “Top Gun”.

At Travis they will live in a basic hotel. There is a large outdoor area and common areas in addition to individual rooms. In a Miramar, some stay in the Consolidated Bachelor Quarters. Images of the army show a common dining room with large breakfast cereal dispensers, a laundry room and an auditorium, a playground and a lecture hall. Others stay in an inn on the base.

Dr. Christopher Braden, the main representative of the CDC in Miramar, said the approximately 170 passengers were of all ages, including babies. He said they were in “a difficult situation.”

“They can take 70 kilos of luggage on board,” Braden said, “So there is not so much that they have personal belongings, and so we must do what we can to ensure that they are well cared for.”

They are free to walk through their quarantine and have telephone and internet access.

The CDC does not recommend face masks or other protective clothing, but suggests that everyone maintain a distance of approximately 1.8 meters.

Anyone who exhibits coronavirus symptoms is isolated in a medical facility. Three adults and a child in Miramar were found to have a fever or cough and were taken to local hospitals on Wednesday evening, the CDC said.

In Riverside County, some evacuees still wear face masks and keep their distance, but people are friendly to each other, said Jarred Evans, a former quarterback from the University of Cincinnati who now plays professionally in China.

“Everything has been pretty chilly,” Evans said.

But many are also faced with challenges such as family trapped in China and business disruptions. McCoy said that much of his work has been delayed and he is looking for help to continue supporting his son.

Kimmy McDaniel, co-founder of the non-profit Strong One project, said she was moved to help the evacuees, and noticed a lot of work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her group has set up bikes and games for the children, hair conditioner, diapers and “anything and everything that would help make this transition tastier and a positive experience,” she said.

There is also a 24-hour mobile health clinic. One child was sent to the hospital with a fever, accompanied by a parent, and returned to the base after a negative test for the virus, said Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesperson for the county’s public health agency. Another child was walking on fever on Wednesday and was sent to the hospital and waiting for test results, he said.

For this first group, quarantine ends Tuesday. But those arriving on later flights are just starting their journey. “The American spirit offers,” McCoy said. “Everyone is nice to everyone. I think this will happen in all other places.”

