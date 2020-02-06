Living forever is not all it has to be

You think you grow up, you know what, I want to live forever. I mean, if I can stay in top form … why not. Who doesn’t want to be like Betty White. She survives everyone and in good health and spirit.

So really think about this. How old would you like to be to live? Would you like to be 100? They surveyed more than 2,000 people and 17% would like to live forever. Again, that is when we are in good health. Getting just as many votes is between 90 and 100 lives.

Those were the 2 most popular answers. Only about 3% would be OK to kick it before they even hit 70. I always thought I wanted to live forever, but I think it’s really OK to be somewhere in the 80 to 100. You know that the longer you live, the stress of life is still there. I also don’t want to be the person who leaves a nursing home. So being in good health is very important. Well, if I could have the energy level and state of mind that I am doing now … up to about 100 I would be completely over it.

Men actually had almost twice as much chance of wanting to live forever. No fewer than 21% of the respondents thought that was a good idea. See us, women are a bit more practical. Only 12% of us say that living forever seemed like a good idea.

I just know that I don’t want to be in that group of 9% of the people surveyed who want to be 200. I just say no to that.

