Livestreams are replacing floor speeches as lawmakers do their homework

When Senator Elizabeth Warren presented her legislation on workers’ fundamental rights earlier this month, she could not make the usual Senate speech to urge her colleagues to include her in the next coronavirus response package.

So instead, she made it from the sunny room of her Cambridge home through a video conference with co-sponsor reporter Rohana of California.

[Embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzpZxfgvv_g [/ embedded]

Warren and other members of the Massachusetts delegation largely spent their stay at home using their phones and webcams to reach voters and push their legislative priorities against the backdrop of a pandemic.

House and Senate leaders delayed the formal return of Congress until at least May 4, with the exception of some votes for temporary coronary assistance packages. This means not only the lack of floor voting, but also the suspension of hearings, meetings, retreat chats and other ways lawmakers typically work together – if they manage to do something.

So they find new establishments online. Ayana Presley’s reputation for requiring federal officials to collect and release race-specific virus data has prompted her to join former White House aide to Van Jones, musician Sean “Didy” Combs, and others for the virtual “State of Black America” “The mayor’s office to explain why.

[Embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CIsKGi4mC0 [/ embedded]

“Now, every time we talk about a race, someone will accuse us of playing a race card. What they call race cards, scientists call an information sheet, “Presley told the City Hall. “We need to have the data.”

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, almost all legislators host regular halls in urban cities where voters can ask them and their guests questions about the coronavirus. Some even take their shopping voters virtually to demonstrate that they are also working hard to keep themselves and the public safe.

“I came with me today with a little Purell for later,” reporter Catherine Clark told her Facebook audience as she sat in her car to head to the grocery store. “Some wipes so I can wipe the car off when I’m done and of course a face mask.”

In some ways, changing online provides a more intimate look at the lives of legislators. One morning, resident Jim McGovern aired his disappointment with the White House – live on Facebook – whispering at his home in Worcester that he would not disturb his family.

“President Jared Kushner’s son-in-law said the other day that the stocks were not for the governors, but for the federal government,” McGovern said in his cellphone. “I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. The conclusion is that the federal government must be there to help the states and help everyone in this country. “

Some lawmakers may briefly return to Washington earlier this week to vote for more funding for small business loans and subsidies, as well as additional funding for hospitals.

If legislators approve the measures with unanimous consent, this will prevent more lawmakers from returning to Washington.