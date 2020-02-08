Livers returns, Michigan beats State 77-68 No. 16 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Isaiah Livers scored 14 points on his return to the lineup, and Zavier Simpson raised 16 points to Saturday’s 77-68 win over Michigan State No. 16.

Livers injured his groin on December 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games. However, he was on the starting line-up and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) to split the regular season series against their in-rescuing rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home defeat.

Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points last month in an 87-69 win against the Wolverines in Michigan, scored 20 points in the rematch, but only shot 5 out of 18 from the penalty area.

Most of the recent problems in Michigan are due to poor outdoor shots. That changed a lot on Saturday. The Wolverines went 11 out of 28 from the 3-point range, while Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) was only 6 out of 23.

The Spartans have lost three games in a row.

Michigan State only had a lead – 1-0 at the start of the game. Michigan led 29:23 at half-time, and although the Spartans only drew in the second half, they lost to the Wolverines in five encounters for the first time.

Jon Teske, who hadn’t scored until this point, threw a one-handed alley-oop dunk and put Michigan in the lead with 46-40. A putback from Brandon Johns brought the run from 19 to 8, which led to 58 to 46.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans were unlucky enough to catch Michigan on one of the Wolverines’ best shooting days, but Michigan State fighting at the end of the offensive could be a bigger problem. The Spartans shot 33 percent from the ground.

Michigan: It was a crucial win for the Wolverines and new coach Juwan Howard. After an impressive non-conference start, they were bottom of the table. With Livers back they hope for a strong end.

Effects on the survey

The Spartans, who were the nation’s best team in the pre-season, are likely to lose a few more after two losses this week.

NEXT

State of Michigan: The Spartans face another tough game against Illinois # 20 on Tuesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at Northwestern on Wednesday night.

