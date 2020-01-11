Liverpool's record 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur

Firmino scored in the 37th minute from close range and Liverpool ended the half completely controlled.

Spurs, without their injured talisman striker Harry Kane, were much more lively after the break as Liverpool’s pace slowed.

Son Heung-min missed a big chance to equalize after Liverpool took possession and substitute Giovani Lo Celso missed the goal when Tottenham threw the men forward.

They couldn’t find the equalizer, and Jose Mourinho’s team slipped to eighth place in 22 games with 30 points after winning just one of their last five league games.

Leicester lost more ground when Southampton was surprisingly beaten 1-2 at home, while Manchester United climbed to fifth place with a 4-0 win over Norwich.

In Leicester, Danny Ings scored the winner nine minutes from time to free Southampton from the problems and leave the hosts in second place.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has a word with Firmino at the end of the game

After Stuart Armstrong put Southampton in front, Dennis Praet equalized and Ings won it for the visitors, although Leicester ruled out a second VAR equalizer for offside.

Marcus Rashford scored two goals when Manchester United climbed to fifth place with a 4-0 win over Norwich.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored the other goals when United got a smooth result.

Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 and secured fourth place, while Richarlison Everton won 1-0 against Brighton.

Shirtless Danny Ings celebrates the winner with his Southampton teammates at King Power Stadium in Leicester.Credit:AP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero and villain when Arsenal made a 1-1 draw at midday at the Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s goal, but was knocked out in the second half when Palace recovered to take a point and be one point ahead of his London rivals.

The Gabonese striker had a perfect start for Arsenal in the 12th minute, but Jordan Ayew equalized nine minutes in the second half.

Aubameyang was sent off after a foul on Max Meyer in the 67th minute. VAR turned the yellow card into a yellow card, but Arsenal won it almost too late when Nicolas Pepe hit the crossbar.

The Wolves drew 1-1 from Newcastle in the other game of the day.

Liverpool’s record compared to other European leagues

England: Liverpool (2019-20) M-21 W-20 D-1 L-0 P-61

Spain: Barcelona (2010-11) M-21 W-19 D-1 L-1 P-58

Italy: Juventus (2018-19) M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59

Germany: Bayern Munich (2013-14) M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59

France: Paris St. Germain (2018-19) M-21 W-19 D-2 L-0 P-59

Reuters with AAP

