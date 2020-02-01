Liverpool’s leading lead in the English Premier League grew to a barely credible 22 points with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

It is certainly a matter of when, not if, Liverpool collects its first league championship since 1990, with the relevant question as to whether the team of Juergen Klopp can go unbeaten through the campaign like Arsenal’s “Invincibles” of 2003-04.

The Reds, who still have 13 games to go, were tested in the first half by Southampton before they had a clear-cut performance after the break on the back of an inspired screen by captain Jordan Henderson, who scored one of the goals.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah, with two, also scored on Anfield.

Liverpool is already close to reaching its first milestone of the season – ensuring qualification for the Champions League – and Leicester will probably also be there, after maintaining his eight-point cushion above fourth place Chelsea in a 2-2 tie between the teams.

Leicester is two points behind second place in Manchester City, who will visit Tottenham on Sunday.

On the other side of the rankings, the West Ham slump turns into a complete crisis after wasting a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 against Brighton and fall into the relegation zone.

The David Moyes team has won only one of the last eight league matches.

Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone by beating fellow wrestler Aston Villa 2-1, despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men.

Everton came down from two goals to win 3-2 at Watford, which remained in the bottom three.

Sheffield United won 1-0 at Crystal Palace to climb to fifth place, while Newcastle and last place drew Norwich 0-0.