Liverpool’s children win FA Cup replay with Klopp absent | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Critchley said that Klopp sent messages to the team before, during and after the game.

“He is excited about the performance and the result,” Critchley said about Klopp.

An own goal in the 75th minute arranged the game and it was scored by Ro-Shaun Williams, a former youth team player for Liverpool’s fierce rival, Manchester United.

“WHAT ONE NIGHT,” Millar said on Instagram after his first team debut.

Millar, a 20-year-old from Brampton, Ont., Has won eight caps for Canada. He was 14 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2014 and 18 when he made his senior debut for Canada in March 2018. He represented Canada during last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The young Canadian attacker returned to Anfield in early January after a loan period in Kilmarnock and played for Liverpool’s side below 23. He returned to the Scottish side last August after signing a new contract with the Reds. He appeared this season with one goal for Kilmarnock before the clubs agreed to end his loan agreement during the current transfer window.

He had previously spent the second half of 2018-19 in Kilmarnock.

Shrewsbury had few chances on Anfield, but had a goal excluded by VAR for offside in the 58th minute.

The win keeps Liverpool’s chances on a treble alive. The Reds are approaching the English national title for the first time in 30 years and have moved on to the last 16 of the Champions League.

“These guys are in a phase of their career where they have to keep learning and developing,” Critchley said. “Hopefully the players will see the benefit they have gained in training with nights like tonight.”

James Milner, one of the most experienced members of Liverpool’s senior team, trained with the youth on Monday and asked if he could be in the dressing room before the game.

“He gave words to the players,” Critchley said, “and I cannot thank him enough.”

ROONEY TO FACE UNITED

Wayne Rooney is ready for a reunion with Manchester United.

The former captain of England scored for his new team, Derby County, in his 4-2 win over Northampton in a replay.

Second-tier Derby reached a home game against Man United, where Rooney spent 13 years and became the top scorer of all time while winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008 and the FA Cup in 2016.

NEWCASTLE SURVIVES SCARE

Newcastle reached the last 16 for the first time since 2006, but got a shock in his third-level repeat in Oxford.

In contrast to previous Newcastle managers, Steve Bruce takes the competition seriously and chooses another team with mainly regulars from the first team.

Newcastle led 2-0 through Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, but stopped in the 84th and then the fourth minute when Oxford brought the game to extra time.

A brilliant solo goal by Allan Saint-Maximin in the 116th minute won 3-2 for Newcastle, securing a second-level West Bromwich Albion match.

“When it went 2-2, I think everyone in the stadium and at home watching expected that we would crumble,” said Longstaff, “but it just shows what we have in the dressing room and a great spirit.”

OWNER IN ADVANCE

The owners beat their tenants.

Second-tier Birmingham won 4-1 in a penalty shootout against Covier, the club with whom it is groundbreaking at St. Andrew’s house this season.

Coventry, the 1987 FA Cup winner, now playing in the third row after years of financial trouble, failed to make a deal in the club’s recent home, Ricoh Arena, with the stadium operators. So his long-suffering fans, who saw six seasons ago that the team was forced to play at the Northampton home, have to travel 22 miles (35 kilometers) to watch their side-play in Birmingham.

Coventry was the “out” team on Tuesday, with a 0-0 draw with Birmingham when it was the “home” team in the first game.

Birmingham scored in the second minute of the second half of the time to steer the game to 1-1 and then extended again in the last minute of the 30 extra minutes to force a shootout to 2-2.

Birmingham plays another central English team, Leicester, in the fifth round.

Reading beat Cardiff 4-1 in a penalty shootout after drawing 3-3 after an extension.

