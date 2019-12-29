Liverpool restores 13-point lead, Coady announces VAR

Loading...

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action against the Wanderers. Credit: Getty Images

The Wolves pushed Liverpool hard all the way to Anfield, but Mane's goal in the 42nd minute won for the European champions who scored 55 of 57 points halfway through the season.

Mane's goal was initially ruled out for handball by Adam Lallana, but VAR reversed the decision because the ball fell from his chest before Mane brought the ball home. The wolves thought they had equalized thanks to Pedro Neto, but the goal was ultimately ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in preparation.

The visitors had a chance to stabilize late when Liverpool were tired, but the home team held their 10th out of 10 wins at Anfield this season.

Wolves captain Connor Coady said his team felt "overwhelmingly" done hard and said VAR was not working.

"I can't understand, this is ridiculous," he said.

“For me, it doesn't work. Some people say that the right decision has been made, but we are the players on the field and that does not seem fair to me.

"" VAR affects the game, you can hear the fans singing it. ""

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne scored the goals as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0, ending Chris Wilder's undefeated record this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang placed Arsenal ahead of Chelsea very early on, but substitute Jorginho equalized 83 minutes after a mistake by Bernd Leno and Tammy Abraham prevailed four minutes later.

"We were so awful for 30 minutes, slow, lethargic, nervous," said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

& # 39; & # 39; The opposite of Tottenham's. We gave Arsenal everything they wanted. We made the change early, we thought we had to do it. We dominated the second half.

"The submarine gave us another man in the midfield and gave us more urgency." "

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the mistakes had cost his side.

"It was very cruel the way we lost it," he said. “During the first half, we saw a lot of positive things and saw what we are trying to implement. But the way we conceded was disappointing. "

