Liverpool have a record 22 point lead in the Premier League

“We are far from perfect,” said Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp.

“We didn’t want a 22-point lead. We wanted 73 points at the end of the day.”

Mohamed Salah crowned victory for the Reds.Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool now have a two-week break in the off-season, but will face Shrewsbury in a FA Cup replay on Wednesday (AEDT).

However, Klopp says that there will be no first players in this match.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes made his 0-0 win against Wolverhampton at the late kick-off.

At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth celebrated a 2-1 home win over relegation rival Aston Villa, who jumped out of the relegation zone with three teams with 10 men.

They were replaced by West Ham after Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind after a 3-3 draw.

The second-to-last Watford also lost a 2-0 advantage when he fell 2: 3 against 10-man Everton, with Theo Walcott scoring for the guests at the last minute.

“This is certainly a lesson for us,” said Watford boss Nigel Pearson. “It certainly hurts, but we’ll continue to work on it.”

With Vincente Guaita’s own goal, Sheffield United won 1-0 at Crystal Palace and finished fifth at Manchester United.

Newcastle United and Norwich City separated 0-0.

Previously, Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger scored two goals in the second half to score a point in a top 4 duel in a 2-2 draw in Leicester City.

After an uneventful first half, Rüdiger jumped up to Chelsea’s head in the 46th minute after a corner from Mason Mount.

Frank Lampard’s men did not lead long after Harvey Barnes scored his fourth goal in six games in 54 minutes before Ben Chilwell Youri Tielemans’ low flank won for a Leicester lead.

Rüdiger’s head restored parity after 71 minutes when the German reconnected to Mount to see the ball loop over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The result means that Leicester is third with 49 points, two points behind the second-placed Manchester City. On Monday it goes to Tottenham Hotspur (AEDT).

Fourth-placed Chelsea are now 41 points five points ahead of Sheffield United.

Bournemouth’s win puts them in 16th place and two points ahead of relegation, while West Ham United are out until the end.

