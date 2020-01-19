Liverpool fans are already celebrating the title after United victory | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The thought occurred to me that I wouldn’t score today,” Salah said. “But I came back mentally, I prepared to stay calm.”

The slender score to stoppage time – determined by Virgil van Dijk in the 14th minute in the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold – denied Liverpool’s supremacy over his fiercest footballing enemy in a game that uncovered the different paths to the sides.

While United is 30 points behind in fifth place, Liverpool is ready to end a 30-year English drought title.

With a formidable lead and a match in hand at far-away second place champion Manchester City, Liverpool has started the title match.

At least the fans have the Kop.

“Now you are going to believe us,” they sang after Salah brought the ball past goalie David de Gea in the third minute of the stopping time. “We’re going to win the competition.”

The players or their manager do not participate in the choir. Not while there is a mathematical opportunity to be part of what would be the biggest collapse in the English game.

“Of course they can dream, sing, whatever they want,” said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, “as long as they do their work at the time we play, fine. We won’t be part of that party yet, but it’s no problem because we know our job. “

This is a group of players creating a new dynasty in a club that dominated English football until the 1970s and 1980s. The Reds were the record-eighteen champions until Alex Ferguson collected 13 titles for United to overhaul them and bring the line to 20 before retiring in 2013.

Even United has never won the competition in the way this Liverpool side does this season this season. There are 22 undefeated games, with the only points lost in a draw in United in October.

Liverpool extended to last season, when Liverpool was at a certain point brought to the title by Manchester City, Liverpool has collected 91 of the last 93. At the same time, Liverpool became European champion for the sixth time and world champion for the first time last month.

“It’s special,” said Captain Jordan Henderson. “We enjoy our football, but you have to stay hungry, you have to keep learning and want more. To be honest, this group of players wants to do that.

“Of course the manager is always there to improve us and we know we can certainly improve.”

United can certainly improve, but it shows little to do this under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The domestic goal is to close the gap of five points in fourth place Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League.

LEICESTER Collapses

Leicester missed a chance to join Manchester City 16 points behind Liverpool when it threw the lead to Burnley to lose 2-1.

Burnley striker Chris Wood canceled the first half opener of Harvey Barnes 11 minutes in the second half and Ashley Westwood beat the winner in the 79th minute.

By ending a losing point of four games in the league, Burnley pushed five points off the relegation zone.

Rob Harris, The Associated Press