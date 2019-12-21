Liverpool crowned champion after beating Flamengo

Loading...

Firmino's second goal in the 2022 World Cup test event allowed Liverpool to become the first English team to win an unprecedented treble of the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Liverpool had never won the Club World Cup or its forerunner the Intercontinental Cup. They lost to Rio-based Flamengo in the final in 1981.

Henderson was thrilled to get another trophy, but the main awards this season remain the main targets.

"We could have scored a couple more. Overall, we are delighted with the result and the performance under difficult conditions," he said.

"We have found a way for a long time now. Some late goals, we just want to keep going, keep improving.

"Keep working hard and performing like this."

The closest moment has come to break the deadlock in normal times, that is when Firmino hit the post, two minutes after the break.

Roberto Firmino celebrates after breaking the deadlock.

There was a drama in the time out, Liverpool was assessed a penalty after the referee ruled that Mane had been overthrown by Rafinha, but the decision was overturned after A VAR review revealed that the challenge had been done outside the area.

Liverpool lost midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second half to a knee injury – the English international limped after landing badly and injuring the same right knee as he suffered ligament damage in 2018 and sidelined it for a year.

Substitute Lincoln missed Flamengo's best chance of the game in the final stages while he soared 12 yards.

Meanwhile, the Mexican team from Monterrey defeated Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties to tie its best performance at the Club World Cup with a third place finish.

The Monterrey goalkeeper scored the free kick after a 2-2 draw with the Asian champions.

Luis Cardenas refused Eduardo and Mohamed Kanno during the shooting before sealing the victory with his own penalty for the Concacaf champions.

