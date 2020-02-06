LiveRamp is the only ad tech player to ride the privacy wave – Adweek

The digital media industry began to falter as Google, along with Apple and Firefox, announced the ban on third-party cookies in Chrome, its industry-leading browser.

The decision triggered uncertainty among investors in listed ad tech stocks. Investor confidence in Criteo’s retargeting, for example, collapsed immediately after the announcement (Wall Street’s ad tech favorite The Trade Desk had its own reaction). Subsequently, however, analysts specifically named LiveRamp as the beneficiary.

This week, the data onboarder released its first call for profit since Google’s announcement, with sales of $ 102 million in the three months to December 31. This corresponds to an increase of 28% compared to the previous year.

Subscription revenue was $ 82 million, 25% higher than the previous year. The rest of the revenue was generated through “marketplace and other” activities. According to management, the gross margin rose to 69% in the reporting period.

The company’s share price rose up to 10% early in the morning after the release, as LiveRamp provided a forecast for full-year 2020 sales in the range of $ 376 to $ 381 million, an increase of up to 33%. in 12 months.

In the company’s subsequent statement of results, the analysts examined LiveRamp’s C-Suite for findings on the effects of data protection laws such as the California Consumer Protection Act and Google’s ban on seismic cookies in Chrome by 2022.

Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp, said his company “is thriving in this changing environment” because its identity solution, commonly referred to as IDL, is not cookie-based.

“We were prepared!” He said, referring to his company’s CCPA strategy and calling data protection laws “an opportunity”.

Preparations for CCPA included the purchase of the European consent management platform Faktor and the sale of the location-based data outfit Arbor, which the company had acquired in 2016.

IDL is currently supported (in principle) by up to 30 demand-side platforms and 12 supply-side platforms. These numbers include both live integrations and pending integrations after the company began offering free integrations with the buyers side of the industry earlier this year.

When asked by analysts, the leadership of LiveRamp underlined that the lack of trust in cookies due to the introduction of the Authenticated Traffic Solution in 2019 led to the company also being able to help publishers with the changeover.

Supporting customers in navigating the “post-cookie world” will be the focus of the company’s activities over the next two years. Howe notes that the “Wild West Cookies Day is over” as they are vulnerable to data leaks.

Publishers and advertisers in particular are wondering how they collect data while complying with laws such as CCPA and GDPR and how they can best work with data providers. “We see change in the industry as a euphemism for LiveRamp opportunities,” he added.

A Wall Street analyst, who asked for anonymity based on his company’s communication guidelines, told Adweek that LiveRamp appears to benefit directly from the decrease in cookies, as the industry is looking for an alternative way to streamline automated advertising. “LiveRamp solutions are a viable and attractive alternative to third-party cookies,” he added.