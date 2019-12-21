live your life in a corporate space paradise

Loading...

It was in the studio's back catalog, however, that the plan was discovered. Structurally, The Outer Worlds is KotOR II, with planets to jump at will in your own spaceship; medium-sized hubs containing quests, side quests, and spray enemies. And in the heat of the action, it's Fallout: New Vegas; seen in the first person, filled with loot, and even allowing the manipulation of time during the shootings. These are two older models mixed with contemporary touches. A game from 15 years ago made today.

It doesn't seem particularly new, but it feels refined. In its opening hours, The Outer Worlds skillfully straddles the line between awesome players and overwhelming players. You will encounter a breathtaking alien horizon before being overwhelmed with numbers, a genuinely funny joke before the exhibit begins to be abandoned, and your own doubtfully acquired spacecraft before the intricacies of the upgrade do. are fully understood. It is a more accessible RPG than most.

As with previous Obsidian games, you have a lot of choice over the type of character you will play.

He's also incredibly flexible, at least in terms of playstyle. I shaped my character into a silver-tongue charmer who could get out of any situation. (In a second part, I shot everyone, even the quest givers, who also turned out to be viable.) I never felt like I was missing any more paths. exciting as my Jedi spirit made its way through the galaxy.

And what a galaxy it is. From an asteroid base with thousands of spinning planetoids floating in a low orbit, to a dusty saloon town that would feel at home in a Clint Eastwood movie if it weren't dug in an underground cavern, with planet skyscrapers filled with brilliant purple hues and ring systems, The Outer Worlds is magnificent. And not because of the technical growl, but because of a bold and consistent artistic direction. As a result, it will still look pretty in a decade.

The surface of Terra 2 is the best place to see the rings on the planet.

It wasn't until around the second half of the story that some of the shine wears off. Obsidian is a smaller team than the big budget giants who typically live in this genre, and it shows in places. This galaxy may be spectacular, but it lacks momentum. When you run between quest chains, chatting with various warring factions, the unsettling feeling that this universe is a diorama that exists only for you will be difficult to shake off. (Almost all games of course only exist for you, but some, like The Witcher 3, are better able to hide this fact.)

It is also not particularly difficult. As long as you wear appropriate equipment for the level, most firefighting will not stretch your abilities. Likewise, at some point, once you have accumulated enough credits, the game economy breaks down: you will be able to afford all the health packs, armor and ammo you need to overcome n & # 39 no matter what obstacle. Admittedly, this is thematically appropriate given that it is the same thing under corporate capitalism, but it does remove the friction of the game a little too much, and I'm not convinced that it was intended as a critical.

But none of this has long dampened my enthusiasm. The Outer Worlds is a beautiful and well-written role-playing novel, designed for today using some of yesterday's best stuff. If you fall into the trap of using fast travel instead of letting the illusion overwhelm you, you may feel like ticking off the things to do instead of venturing out. But if you force yourself to slow down and let the sharp dialogue, otherworldly views and intriguing characters exert their magic on you, this is one of the best role-playing experiences in recent years.

The Outer Worlds is now available on Xbox One (tested), PlayStation 4 and PC.