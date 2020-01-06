Live your best life - On and off your phone - in 2020

Loading...

Given all the digital waste, it makes sense that some people long for some empty space. But this is not really a book about technology, and Chayka offers a more careful consideration of the origins of the movement. The Longing for Less tries to understand the current obsession with minimalism in all its complexity: the influence of Silicon Valley, yes, but also capitalism, the economy in the early 2000s, stoic philosophy, Marie Kondo. More than four chapters – “Reduction”, “Emptiness”, “Silence” and “Shadows” – Chayka takes the reader through history and around the world, with equal attention to minimalists like Steve Jobs (who lived in a giant house) that remained completely empty) as he does Cicero.

It would be a mistake to regard The Longing for Less as a pragmatic advice. In practice, it is not a compelling argument for or against minimalism. As far as technology is concerned, Chayka contains a few anecdotes about taming it in his own life: throughout the book he mentions experiences with switching off his wifi, visiting a sensory depriving tank and spending $ 700 on a rural retreat from Sweden, where he is forced to return all devices for a week. By the end of the book, he doesn’t seem to find nirvana in silence – but he gives readers a few reasons to wait to buy that new iPhone.

What to do if you have broken your Twitter habit and broken off your device arsenal? Practice being attentive. In You’t Not Listening (from January 7) journalist Kate Murphy describes inattention as one of the worst violations of a world full of telephones. “We pass on a telephone to look at photos instead of describing what we have seen or experienced. Instead of finding shared humor in a conversation, we show each other internet memes and YouTube videos. And if there is a difference of opinion, Google is the referee, “Murphy writes. After about 30 seconds of a boring story, we steal a look at our text messages, sports results or what’s trending on Twitter.

Murphy’s book categorizes the problems of this inattention epidemic (loneliness, political unrest, misunderstanding) and then weighs together neuroscience, psychology, and social research to describe how people can learn to listen better. Each chapter offers a lesson in listening from another unlikely source: what we can learn from toddlers, bartenders, CIA agents, and priests. Although Murphy is critical of technology, especially as a driver of poor listening habits, the book contains no rules to completely abandon devices. The problem is not necessarily Twitter; it’s logging in to Twitter to invoke the void, instead of taking the time to consider and respond to someone’s shared thoughts.

None of these books suggests that we completely throw our phones away. None of them even claim to improve our relationship with technology directly. That sets them apart from many of last year’s titles, which provided prescribed advice about avoiding distraction and regaining control. Odell’s How to Do Nothing, a wonderful lecture on techno-escapism, including long meditations about sitting in a rose garden, without a screen. This year’s new books do not offer such instructions. The overarching shift seems to live peacefully with our technology, instead of striving to avoid it.

Rehabilitating that relationship still requires some effort. For those with a 2020 resolution to live differently with personal technology – by controlling choice, consumption or attention – these books can be a place to start. At the very least, reading gives you an excuse to put your phone down.

