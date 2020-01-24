LIVE: Watch All12 Courtside, the result of the Kansas brawl, and a preview of the next Baylor game

KANSAS CITY, MO (NEXSTAR) – This week we’re talking on All12 Courtside about the impact of the brawl at the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence, at which Silvio De Sousa (Kansas), David McCormack (Kansas State) and James Love (Kansas State) are banned became Antonio Gordon.

Kennetra Pulliams from ESPN Plus takes part in the show and gives a live interview to discuss how the teams are reacting to the fight with a view to the rest of the season.

Use the video player above to watch at 7:30 p.m. CST (8:30 AM EST).

We report from our correspondents around the conference from Waco, where the country’s number 1 survived a fright on Monday evening when the Baylor Bears got away with a win over Oklahoma. In Austin, the season hit rock bottom for Shaka Smarts Longhorns, who suffered a bleak defeat in West Virginia. At Fort Worth, the TCU Horned Frogs remain in the top half of the conference by defeating Texas Tech and defeating the Red Raiders in a series of four defeats.

We are also looking forward to the matchups at the Big 12 / SEC Challenge this weekend.