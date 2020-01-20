Live updates: The crowd is growing in the Capitol to collect gun rights

Follow our live blog for the latest news on Monday’s weapon collection at the Virginia State Capitol. WAVY reporters Kiahnna Patterson, Andy Fox and Jason Marks will be in Richmond with the latest information. WAVY sister station WRIC also has reporters in the Capitol.

9 am. The crowd continues to grow before the 11:00 am rally, with chants of “another four years” for President Trump and “Northam out” inspired by the Democratic Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam. Some rally participants outside the fenced area are heavily armed. No weapons are permitted in the formal assembly area on the Capitol site.

8:20 a.m. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson gives an update via Facebook Live as the crowd continues to grow. The rally is scheduled to begin officially at 11 a.m.

8 o’clock in the morning Here is a list of prohibited items in the gates of the Capitol.

fire arms

Knives, scissors, needles, razors and other weapons with blades

fling

Feather sticks or batons

metal knuckles

Blackjacks

Nunchucks, chains or other striking weapons

Throwing stars, knives, arrows or other throwing weapons

Stun gun, taser

Sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles

Shields, helmets

Toy weapons and toy weapons

Drones / SUAS, laser pointer

Corrosive substances (pepper spray), aerosol container

Hazardous substances, fireworks, flares and open flames

other dangerous items or items that can be used as weapons

We did it on Capitol Grounds. Security was quick, but VERY.

The police search * EVERY INCH * of people’s belongings (including the contents of my cosmetic bag). @ 8NEWS pic.twitter.com/VetWNNFgU2

– Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is in a state of emergency as tens of thousands of people are expected after the governor on the lobby day. Northam imposed a gun ban on serious threats of violence.