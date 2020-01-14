Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Posted at 11:44 am CT January 14, 2020 | Updated at 12:21 p.m. CT January 14, 2020

President Donald J. Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally on April 27, 2019, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin (Photo: William Glasheen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Sentinel reporters from the Milwaukee Journal will cover President Donald Trump’s visit to Milwaukee throughout the day, posting live updates on traffic, the rally and more.

11:52 a.m .: Dems accuse Trump of lying about health care

Hours before President Donald Trump arrived in downtown Milwaukee for a rally, Wisconsin Democrats accused him of lying about health care.

“From day one, he attacks the protections of people with preexisting illnesses, trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, while lying through his real health care plans,” said Ben Wikler, president of the Democratic Party from Wisconsin. at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Wikler, Mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, and others spoke before the Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

“President Trump has attacked Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, one of the hallmarks of his presidency. He likes to talk about how much he hates Obamacare,” said Barrett. “But what he didn’t talk about, and what he didn’t do, is offered anything to replace him.”

—Mary Spicuzza

11:42 a.m .: doors open at 3 a.m., but hundreds are online

The doors to Tuesday’s rally for President Trump don’t open until 3 p.m., but hundreds of people were on the line at 11:30 a.m.

Vendors sold Trump equipment of all kinds along Kilbourn Avenue.

Police closed the roads around the UWM Panther Arena and television trucks lined the streets surrounding the arena.

8:37 p.m. Monday: People started lining up for the Trump rally Monday night

Even though the doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and light snow was forecast, a warm group of Trump supporters decided to line up the night before to make sure they get in and get a good seat, especially more than these are general seats for the rally.

Here is the story of Meg Jones.

7:30 p.m., Monday: here is an overview of the closed streets of the city center and the parking

Are you traveling downtown to work or attend the Bucks game or President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday?

Plan ahead with this list of road closures and other tips.

