Live updates from Wisconsin's first visit in 2020

Sentinel reporters from the Milwaukee Journal will cover President Donald Trump’s visit to Milwaukee throughout the day, posting live updates on traffic, the rally and more.

4:11 p.m.

The arena filled quickly around 4 p.m., with a parking lot full of people always on the line. It was not known when they would reach capacity, but a large screen was installed outside to accommodate any crowd of overflows.

A family going to the kiosks reported spending two hours online.

4:04 p.m. Heavy traffic but moving

If you are leaving your downtown office, it would be best to avoid the area around the arenas. Traffic was heavy, but continued to cross the intersection of North 3rd Street and Kilbourn Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was moving slowly on Old World Third Street south on State Street on Tuesday as rush hour started. Traffic was expected to increase as the evening went on.

Traffic in downtown around 4 p.m., a few hours before the start of President Donald Trump’s rally, which is scheduled to start on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Joe Taschler)

3:45 p.m.

Anyone entering the arena was to throw away any food, water, drinks, gum, candy, lamps, or hand warmers. A large pile of trash was growing on the parking lot in front of the arena, where the participants were lined up, while the organizers applied the rules.

A large pile of trash grows in the parking lot across from the arena as participants throw food and other prohibited items. (Photo: Sophia Carson)

Among the prohibited items: alcoholic beverages, ammunition, backpacks or other bags over 12 inches, bicycles, balloons or balls, chairs, coolers, drones, electronic cigarettes, explosives, weapons, umbrella, signs, toy guns, mace / pepper spray.

Buy a picture

A sign listing prohibited items inside President Donald Trump’s rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

3:22 pm: “It’s just a rush”

Four friends dressed in American flags were eager to be part of like-minded people during the rally. All of Neosho’s students, two of the girls last year saw Trump in Green Bay and are bringing two new arrivals today.

“It’s just a rush to see our president,” said Julia Ulik.

Shiloh Kazarovich was ready for it, with a temporary tattoo of an American flag on the bridge of his nose and the promise of a joke from his friends to make it permanent after the rally.

3:17 p.m .: Doors open onto arena, but lines don’t shorten

The doors to the arena where Trump’s rally will be held are open – but the lines aren’t shortening.

As people walk inside, more and more people join the line, which grows with a constant flow of people.

—Sophia Carson

3:05 p.m .: Chinese students enthusiastic about a “very American” experience

Five Chinese exchange students were delighted with the “very American” experience they were about to have during the rally.

High school students from Lake Country Lutheran, the five said they thought they were seeing “crazy stuff”.

“We just came to experience American culture,” said 18-year-old Mark Han.

Han said he did not agree with the GOP on certain issues, such as the trade war with China, but that he liked the idea that the Americans could see and interact with their president so closely – unlike to his country of origin.

—Sophia Carson

2:51 p.m .: The most popular flag is “Freedom or Death”

Trump-themed red, white and blue flags fluttered in the cool breeze from Sue Headley’s sales booth. Originally from Fairbury, Illinois, a city “between two cornfields,” as she says, Headley recently started touring the country selling flags, pins and shirts outside of Trump rallies.

The Second Amendment flag is popular with the crowd awaiting President Donald Trump’s rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophia Carson)

Although business was fairly slow in the middle of the afternoon, she said that the most popular flag was the one that said “Freedom or death” and that displayed the image of a red, white and blue skull on two crossed rifles. Some police officers have sneaked in to buy some, she said.

Another flag on the stand was a kind of acrostic poem – the letters LGBT, for freedom, guns, beer and Trump.

Headley was looking forward to entering the arena to see the President in person for the first time.

—Sophia Carson

2:31 p.m .: Democratic Super PAC buys $ 5.8 million in television ads

Opponents of President Donald Trump do not take leave

Priorities The United States, the super democratic super PAC targeting the President, has announced that it has made its first television reservations in Wisconsin with a purchase of approximately $ 5.8 million.

The group has been running digital ads in the state since July.

It has increased its national budget through the convention from $ 100 million to $ 150 million, the group said.

“While most of our party is focused on choosing our candidate, Donald Trump will spend unprecedented amounts of money in the battlefield states to define the elections before our candidate has the chance to stand.” defend. We will not leave this unanswered, “said Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA in a statement.

– Bill Glauber

2:00 p.m .: On Trump’s visit to Milwaukee, Stormy Daniels announces his visit to Wisconsin

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago – will be at the Skyline Comedy Club in Appleton for two shows on February 19.

See more here.

1:51 p.m .: So far, the traffic is not too bad

Traffic, for the most part, was moving through downtown Milwaukee despite a growing crowd and blocked streets surrounding the area immediately around the Fiserv Forum and the UWM Panther Arena.

Dump trucks from the city of Milwaukee block North Vel R. Phillips Avenue between State Street and Fiserv Forum Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Joe Taschler / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Traffic flow maps “showed a lot of red” indicating slow traffic speeds in downtown areas early Tuesday afternoon, said Jon Riemann, spokesman for the Department of Transportation’s traffic operations center. Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.

Traffic on the highways in and around the city center was moving at typical weekday afternoon speeds, said Riemann.

“We don’t have closed ramps or anything like that,” said Riemann.

This will change once President Trump’s motorcade arrives at the UWM Panther Arena. The route is not disclosed for security reasons.

– Joe Taschler

1.38 p.m .: “A lot of energy and a lot of truth”

Tino Rio, 53, from Bartlett, Illinois, arrived in Milwaukee at 10 a.m. with daughter Dana and future son-in-law Ian Swearingen. She is a veteran of the Trump rally. For children, this is the first time they have seen the president.

Left to right: Dana Rio, Ian Swearingen and Tina Rio came from Illinois for the gathering of President Donald Trump on January 14, 2020 in Milwaukee. Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Bill Glauber)

“There is going to be a lot of energy,” said Rio. “And a lot of truth. It’s just great to be with like-minded people.”

Dana Rio wore a Trump 2020 cowboy hat that her fiancée bought for $ 40 from a seller. “I like the way it protects America, putting Americans first,” she said.

Ian Swearingen praised the President’s values. “What he did was accept Jesus into his heart. He is a believer.”

—Bill Glauber

1:37 p.m .: Vendors line the streets

There are around two dozen vendors in the area around the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena selling all kinds of Trump clothing, from MAGA hats to buttons to flags.

Part of the goods sold before President Donald Trump’s election rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Among those addressing the crowd is K.C. Haskins, a native of Wisconsin who lives in New Jersey. For $ 20, he’ll sell you a T-shirt that says “Trump 2020, make the Liberals cry again”.

“We have Trump hats, hats, buttons and t-shirts,” he said. “I’m always looking for more. People come here to see our president speak. They seem to be looking at history.”

– Bill Glauber

1:30 pm: “It’s better than a rock concert”

Meet “Trump Row Front Joes.” About 20 people traveled from Minneapolis and other places in the Midwest to attend the Milwaukee rally.

“It’s better than a rock concert,” said Melody Black, 53. “It’s a lovefest. It’s what it is.”

Black said the group was accompanied to the rally by “two French journalists and a liberal journalist from New York”.

Rick Frazier, a 63-year-old man from northwest Ohio, said he was retired and “chasing Trump across the country. This is my 18th rally.”

– Bill Glauber

1:25 p.m. is the first Trump rally for an Illinois couple

Tuesday, Kristine and Chris Mandelke came from Illinois for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Milwaukee. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Krsitine and Chris Mandelke of Stillman Valley, Illinois were ready for their first Trump rally.

“We just wanted to experience a Trump rally,” said Chris Mandelke, owner of a car dealership.

“And it is certain that hell will not take place in Trump in Illinois,” added Kristine Mandellke.

“I like her conservative values,” said Kristine Mandelke. “He keeps his campaign promises.”

– Bill Glauber

1:00 p.m. Weather is fine – if you’re from Buffalo

President Donald Trump will hold a rally this evening in Milwaukee, a few meters from where his Democratic opponent will be appointed in July.

Before the rally, Tommy from Buffalo sells Trump swag right outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He says the weather is superb. pic.twitter.com/2zlpVzQovk

– Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) January 14, 2020

12.52 p.m .: Paid parking $ 50, already filled

The private parking lot at the northeast corner of the state and Vel R. Philips Avenue was almost full, with a posted parking cost of $ 50.

Today, street parking is also limited.

11:52 a.m .: Dems accuse Trump of lying about health care

Hours before President Donald Trump arrived in downtown Milwaukee for a rally, Wisconsin Democrats accused him of lying about health care.

“From day one, he attacks the protections of people with preexisting illnesses, trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, while lying through his real health care plans,” said Ben Wikler, president of the Democratic Party from Wisconsin. at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Wikler, Mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, and others spoke before the Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

“President Trump has attacked Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, one of the hallmarks of his presidency. He likes to talk about how much he hates Obamacare,” said Barrett. “But what he didn’t talk about, and what he didn’t do, is offered anything to replace him.”

Wikler and Barrett said Trump’s health care plans put people with pre-existing conditions at risk.

“Donald Trump is the number one threat to protections for pre-existing conditions in the United States of America,” said Wikler. “And he’s lying about it.”

Trump, a vocal opponent of the Affordable Care Act, promised as a candidate in 2016 that he would repeal and replace the law with something “much cheaper and much better”.

The law required insurers to cover people with pre-existing health problems.

After taking office, Trump quickly attacked the Affordable Care Act, and his administration argued in federal court that the entire law was unconstitutional and should be quashed.

The reversal of the Affordable Care Act could mean that millions of people with pre-existing conditions could benefit from their health insurance coverage.

But that didn’t stop Trump from tweeting Monday that he was “the person who saved the pre-existing conditions.”

This tweet was quickly challenged by fact checkers.

The law extended coverage to more than 20 million people in March 2019. But it also increased costs for middle-class individuals and families who buy insurance on their own and are not eligible for federal grants available through the law, in part because of the cost of covering people with pre-existing health conditions.

—Mary Spicuzza

11:42 a.m .: doors open at 3 a.m., but hundreds are online

The doors to Tuesday’s rally for President Trump don’t open until 3 p.m., but hundreds of people were on the line at 11:30 a.m.

Vendors sold Trump equipment of all kinds along Kilbourn Avenue.

Police closed the roads around the UWM Panther Arena and television trucks lined the streets surrounding the arena.

8:37 p.m. Monday: People started lining up for the Trump rally Monday night

Even though the doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and light snow was forecast, a warm group of Trump supporters decided to line up the night before to make sure they get in and get a good seat, especially more than these are general seats for the rally.

Here is the story of Meg Jones.

7:30 p.m., Monday: here is an overview of the closed streets of the city center and the parking

Are you traveling downtown to work or attend the Bucks game or President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday?

Plan ahead with this list of road closures and other tips.

– Meg Jones

