Sentinel reporters from the Milwaukee Journal will cover President Donald Trump’s visit to Milwaukee throughout the day, posting live updates on traffic, the rally and more.

1:51 p.m .: So far, the traffic is not too bad

Traffic, for the most part, was moving through downtown Milwaukee despite a growing crowd and blocked streets surrounding the area immediately around the Fiserv Forum and the UWM Panther Arena.

Dump trucks from the city of Milwaukee block North Vel R. Phillips Avenue between State Street and Fiserv Forum Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Joe Taschler / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Traffic flow maps “showed a lot of red” indicating slow traffic speeds in downtown areas early Tuesday afternoon, said Jon Riemann, spokesman for the Department of Transportation’s traffic operations center. Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.

Traffic on the highways in and around the city center was moving at typical weekday afternoon speeds, said Riemann.

“We don’t have closed ramps or anything like that,” said Riemann.

This will change once President Trump’s motorcade arrives at the UWM Panther Arena. The route is not disclosed for security reasons.

– Joe Taschler

1.38 p.m .: “A lot of energy and a lot of truth”

Tino Rio, 53, from Bartlett, Illinois, arrived in Milwaukee at 10 a.m. with daughter Dana and future son-in-law Ian Swearingen. She is a veteran of the Trump rally. For children, this is the first time they have seen the president.

Left to right: Dana Rio, Ian Swearingen and Tina Rio came from Illinois for the gathering of President Donald Trump on January 14, 2020 in Milwaukee. Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Bill Glauber)

“There is going to be a lot of energy,” said Rio. “And a lot of truth. It’s just great to be with like-minded people.”

Dana Rio wore a Trump 2020 cowboy hat that her fiancée bought for $ 40 from a seller. “I like the way it protects America, putting Americans first,” she said.

Ian Swearingen praised the President’s values. “What he did was accept Jesus into his heart. He is a believer.”

—Bill Glauber

1:37 p.m .: Vendors line the streets

There are around two dozen vendors in the area around the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena selling all kinds of Trump clothing, from MAGA hats to buttons to flags.

Part of the goods sold before President Donald Trump’s election rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Among those addressing the crowd is K.C. Haskins, a native of Wisconsin who lives in New Jersey. For $ 20, he’ll sell you a T-shirt that says “Trump 2020, make the Liberals cry again”.

“We have Trump hats, hats, buttons and t-shirts,” he said. “I’m always looking for more. People come here to see our president speak. They seem to be looking at history.”

– Bill Glauber

1:30 pm: “It’s better than a rock concert”

Meet “Trump Row Front Joes.” About 20 people traveled from Minneapolis and other places in the Midwest to attend the Milwaukee rally.

“It’s better than a rock concert,” said Melody Black, 53. “It’s a lovefest. It’s what it is.”

Black said the group was accompanied to the rally by “two French journalists and a liberal journalist from New York”.

Rick Frazier, a 63-year-old man from northwest Ohio, said he was retired and “chasing Trump across the country. This is my 18th rally.”

– Bill Glauber

1:25 p.m. is the first Trump rally for an Illinois couple

Tuesday, Kristine and Chris Mandelke came from Illinois for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Milwaukee. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Krsitine and Chris Mandelke of Stillman Valley, Illinois were ready for their first Trump rally.

“We just wanted to experience a Trump rally,” said Chris Mandelke, owner of a car dealership.

“And it is certain that hell will not take place in Trump in Illinois,” added Kristine Mandellke.

“I like her conservative values,” said Kristine Mandelke. “He keeps his campaign promises.”

– Bill Glauber

1:00 p.m. Weather is fine – if you’re from Buffalo

President Donald Trump will hold a rally this evening in Milwaukee, a few meters from where his Democratic opponent will be appointed in July.

Before the rally, Tommy from Buffalo sells Trump swag right outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He says the weather is superb. pic.twitter.com/2zlpVzQovk

– Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) January 14, 2020

12.52 p.m .: Paid parking $ 50, already filled

The private parking lot at the northeast corner of the state and Vel R. Philips Avenue was almost full, with a posted parking cost of $ 50.

Today, street parking is also limited.

11:52 a.m .: Dems accuse Trump of lying about health care

Hours before President Donald Trump arrived in downtown Milwaukee for a rally, Wisconsin Democrats accused him of lying about health care.

“From day one, he attacks the protections of people with preexisting illnesses, trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, while lying through his real health care plans,” said Ben Wikler, president of the Democratic Party from Wisconsin. at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Wikler, Mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, and others spoke before the Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

“President Trump has attacked Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, one of the hallmarks of his presidency. He likes to talk about how much he hates Obamacare,” said Barrett. “But what he didn’t talk about, and what he didn’t do, is offered anything to replace him.”

Wikler and Barrett said Trump’s health care plans put people with pre-existing conditions at risk.

“Donald Trump is the number one threat to protections for pre-existing conditions in the United States of America,” said Wikler. “And he’s lying about it.”

Trump, a vocal opponent of the Affordable Care Act, promised as a candidate in 2016 that he would repeal and replace the law with something “much cheaper and much better”.

The law required insurers to cover people with pre-existing health problems.

After taking office, Trump quickly attacked the Affordable Care Act, and his administration argued in federal court that the entire law was unconstitutional and should be quashed.

The reversal of the Affordable Care Act could mean that millions of people with pre-existing conditions could benefit from their health insurance coverage.

But that didn’t stop Trump from tweeting Monday that he was “the person who saved the pre-existing conditions.”

This tweet was quickly challenged by fact checkers.

The law extended coverage to more than 20 million people in March 2019. But it also increased costs for middle-class individuals and families who buy insurance on their own and are not eligible for federal grants available through the law, in part because of the cost of covering people with pre-existing health conditions.

—Mary Spicuzza

11:42 a.m .: doors open at 3 a.m., but hundreds are online

The doors to Tuesday’s rally for President Trump don’t open until 3 p.m., but hundreds of people were on the line at 11:30 a.m.

Vendors sold Trump equipment of all kinds along Kilbourn Avenue.

Police closed the roads around the UWM Panther Arena and television trucks lined the streets surrounding the arena.

8:37 p.m. Monday: People started lining up for the Trump rally Monday night

Even though the doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and light snow was forecast, a warm group of Trump supporters decided to line up the night before to make sure they get in and get a good seat, especially more than these are general seats for the rally.

Here is the story of Meg Jones.

7:30 p.m., Monday: here is an overview of the closed streets of the city center and the parking

Are you traveling downtown to work or attend the Bucks game or President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday?

Plan ahead with this list of road closures and other tips.

– Meg Jones

