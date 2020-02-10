Live updates: 92nd Oscars en route

It is the greatest night of Hollywood. The red carpet is rolled out and the stage is set for the Oscars. Some of your favorite stars are taking gold home tonight. The leader with 11 nominations this year is the dark comic drama “Joker”. After “Joker” with 10 nominations each are “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Here is an overview of all nominees: BEST PHOTO “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little women” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Wedding story” “Parasite” “1917” ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” ACTRESS IN A LEADER ROLECynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “Bong Joon-ho,” Parasite “Sam Mendes,” 1917 “Todd Phillips,” Joker “ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLEKathy Bates,” Richard Jewell “Laura Dern,” Marriage Story “Scarlett Johansson,” Jojo Rabbit “Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLETom H anks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Ant hony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMS South Korea, “Parasite” Spain, “Pain and Glory “France,” Les Misérables “Northern Macedonia,” Honeyland “Poland,” Corpus Christi “DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)” In absence “” Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl) “” Life surprises me ” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The Edge of Democracy” “Honeyland” “For Sama” “The Cave” ORIGINAL SONG “I stand with you,” “Breakthrough” “In the Unknown, “” Frozen II “” Get up, “” Harriet “” (I’m going to love me again, “” Rocketman “” I can’t throw you away, “” Toy Story 4 “ANIMATED FUNCTION MOVIE” How do you train your dragon: the hidden world “” I lost my body “” Klaus “” Missing link “” Toy Story 4 “CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY” The Irishman “” Jojo Rabbit “” Little women “” The two popes “” Joker “ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY” Wedding ks story “” Once upon a time in Hollywood “” Parasite “” Knives from “” 1917 “PRODUCTION DESIGN” Once upon a time in Hollywood “” The Irishman “” 1917 “” Jojo Rabbit “” Parasite “CINEMATOGRAPHY” 1917 “” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “” The Irishman “” Joker “” The Lighthouse “COSTUME DESIGN” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “” Little Women “” The Irishman “” Jojo Rabbit “” Joker “SOUND EDITING” 1917 “” Ford v Ferrari “” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “” Joker “SOUN D MENGEN” 1917 “” Ford v Ferrari “” Once upon a time … in Hollywood “” Ad Astra ” “Joker” ANIMATED SHORT FILM “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair love” “Kitbull” “Memorable” “Sister” LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM “Brotherhood” “Nefta Football Club” “The Neighbors’ Window” “Saria” “A Sister” ORIGINAL SCORE “1917,” Thomas Newman “Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat “Wedding story,” Randy Newman “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John WilliamsVISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Lion King” ” Star Wars: T he Rise of Skywalker “” The Irishman “” 1917 “MOVIE EDITING” The Irishman “” Ford v Ferrari “” Parasite “” Joker “” Jojo Rabbit “MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING” Bombshell “” Joker “” Judy “” Maleficent: Mistress or Evil “” 1917 ”

It is the greatest night of Hollywood.

The red carpet is rolled out and the stage is set for the Oscars. Some of your favorite stars are taking gold home tonight.

The leader with 11 nominations this year is the dark comic drama “Joker”. After “Joker” with 10 nominations each are “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Here is a look at all nominees:

BEST PHOTO

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Wedding story”

“Parasite”

“1917”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

ACTRES IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Wedding story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”





FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

South Korea, “parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

Northern Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“In the absence”

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

“I am overwhelmed by life”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

“American factory”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The cave”

ORIGINAL SONG

“I am with you”, “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen II”

“Get up”, “Harriet”

“(I’m going) love me again,” “Rocketman”

“I can’t let you throw it away”, “Toy Story 4”

ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM

“How to train your dragon: the hidden world”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing link”

“Toy Story 4”

ADJUSTED SCREEN PLAY

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little women”

“The two popes”

“Joker”

ORIGINAL SHARP PLAY

“Wedding story”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives out”

“1917”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Little women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDIT

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Joker”

MIXING SOUND

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta football club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Wedding story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The lionking”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

MOVIE EDITING

“The Irishman”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Parasite”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

MAKE-UP AND HAIR STYLING

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

