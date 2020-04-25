Live Streams to check out: Theater productions – Entertainment – The Intelligencer

It may still be awful before people can come to the theater to put on a live show, but fans of Broadway and off-Broadway plays can see their favorites through live streams.

Here are a few upcoming live theater production streams to check out.

“Twelfth Night”

3 p.m. ET, April 23-30, Lyttelton Theater, London

The 2017 production will be available for a week and will feature Tamsin Greig.

Get it: https://www.youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre

“La Traviata” by Verdi.

7:30 p.m. ET, April 24th

The show was first broadcast in 2012, with Fabio Luisi directing the production and stars Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani and Dmitri Hvorostovsky.

Get it: https://www.metopera.org/

“La Cenerentola” by Rossini

7:30 p.m., April 26

Fabio Lusis was first broadcast in 2014, and starred Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Florez.

Get it: https://www.metopera.org/

“Frankenstein”

Available April 30 and May 1, National Theater

In Danny Boyle’s 2011 award-winning production, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller reprise and create the roles of Victor Frankenstein, with a score from electronic duo Underworld.

Get it: http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ntlin4-frankenstein

“Flowers for Mrs. Harris”

Available through May 8, Chichester Theater

The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff’s musical “Flowers for Mrs. Harris, ”under the charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of Christian Dior dress changes her life – and the lives of those around her – forever.

Get it: https://www.cft.org.uk/flowers-for-mrs-harris-broadcast

“Much Ado About Nothing”

Available through May 27, Decorate Theater

Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman and Chuck Cooper are the stars of Public Theater’s 2019 Shakespeare productions in the Park.

Get it: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf/blog/streaming-now-from-broadway-to-now-hear-this/

“Laugh in Present”

Available through May 27, St. James Theater

The 2017 revival of Noel Coward’s comedy stars Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Cobie Smuthers and Kristine Nielsen.

Get it: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf/blog/streaming-now-from-broadway-to-now-hear-this/