Live stream, TV station, team news and kick-off time for Great Britain when Messi started despite the series “The Sun”

BARCELONA travels to Bilbao to recover the Copa del Rey.

After winning the trophy in four consecutive seasons, Valencia fought a dramatic final against the Catalan giants in Seville.

2

Messi is reportedly frustrated at BarcelonaCredit: Getty Images – Getty

However, the timing could not be worse for Barcelona, ​​which was rocked by a row with star player Lionel Messi.

After a public argument with the club’s sports director, Eric Abidal, the future of the Argentine legend at the club has been called into question.

2

Valencia ace Rodrigo doubles Valencia at last year’s Copa del Rey finalsCredit: Reuters

When is the whistle?

THIS Copa de Rey quarter-finals is scheduled for February 6th.

In a change in the tournament format, all connections are one-legged until the semi-finals.

The start in Bilbao is at 8 p.m. British time.

The last time the teams met here in August, Bilbao won 1-0 in a La Liga clash.

Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch this game live on a British television station.

US viewers can use ESPN +.

For everyone else, SunSport will create a special LIVE BLOG to keep you up to date on all promotions from Spain.

What is the team message?

BARCELONA is without the long-time absentee Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

But in one go they are ready to bring Arturo Vidal back for today’s encounter in Bilbao.

Despite his widely published comments this week, Messi will almost certainly start with Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati alongside the Argentine magician.

Iago Mistress is banned from the game for the hosts, but regular starter Unai Simon is likely to take his place.

Full-back De Marcos is out of the question, but otherwise Bilbao has a full team to choose from.

Match odds

Bilbao wins – 3/1

Draw – 12/5

Barcelona win – 10/11

Both teams score – 4/5

* All Ladbrokes odds correct at the time of publication