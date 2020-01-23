Live stream, TV channel, teams and start time for Premier League match at Molineux - The Sun

The unbeaten record of LIVERPOOL will be taken during one of the toughest tests to date while Jurgen Klopp travels to Molineux.

The Reds continued their stunning season with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, but Wolves know that a win tonight could see them move in just three points from the fourth-placed Chelsea.

Virgin van Dijk rose the highest and led Liverpool to an early lead. Credit: Reuters

What time does Wolves vs Liverpool start?

THIS top-flight collision takes place on Thursday, January 23.

The kick-off at Molineux is at 8 p.m.

When Liverpool visited this ground a year ago, they fell to a 2-1 defeat in the third round of the FA Cup.

On which TV channel can I watch Wolves vs Liverpool and can I stream it live?

You can play this game live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

The coverage starts at 7 p.m.

If you are a BT customer, download the official app to stream wherever you are.

How can I watch Wolves vs Liverpool for free?

EE telephone customers are lucky.

If you have a telephone contract with EE, you can get BT Sport completely FREE for three months.

Send an SMS of 150 to SPORT – and you can always cancel.

What is the team news?