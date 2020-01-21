Live stream, TV channel, start time and team news for Premier League match at Stamford Bridge - The Sun

CHELSEA closes horns with Arsenal less than a month after the parties clashed in the Emirates in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the Gunners.

On that day, a Blues match that was largely played hit 2-1 winners thanks to a Bernd Leno error and a late strike by Tammy Abraham.

Tammy Abraham scored a final sob winner for Chelsea with the EmiratesCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

What time does Chelsea vs Arsenal 0ff kick?

Chelsea takes on Arsenal on Tuesday, January 21.

The game starts at 8.15 p.m.

It is being held at Stamford Bridge.

On which TV channel is Chelsea vs Arsenal and can I stream it live?

Chelsea vs Arsenal is live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Coverage starts 45 minutes before the start at 7.30 p.m.

If you want to stream the game live, go to BTSport.com or download the BT Sport app.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free?

EE telephone subscribers can view all the promotion for free with a three-month trial period of the BT Sport app.

Send an SMS with SPORT to 150 to get the offer.

Team news

Arsenal’s chances of winning a first win over Stamford Bridge since 2011 were huge when Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent to Crystal Palace.

The Gabonese star is currently serving his second game of banning three games for a horror tackle on Max Meyer and will also miss the FA Cup game on Monday in Bournemouth.

Sokratis played no role for the Gunners against Sheffield United due to illness, but is expected to return for this game.

Sead Kolasinac could also act if he returns in time from a thigh injury, while Gabriel Martinelli is likely to stay ahead after clearing the Blades.

This is how Mikel Arteta’s men could start at Stamford Bridge

Reece James left Newcastle injured, but Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he is likely to return for this game.

Lampard has no other concerns about new injuries, but will have to choose between putting Kurt Zouma back or staying with Andreas Christensen.

How Chelsea could be compared to Arsenal

Last chances

The newest opportunities for Chelsea vs Arsenal van Ladbrokes are as follows:

Chelsea 3/4

Mark 14/5

Arsenal 10/3

Both teams score 4/7

* Odds correct at the time of publication