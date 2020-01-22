Live stream, TV channel, start time and team news for Premier League game - The Sun

MANCHESTER UNITED has no time to deal with their defeat in Liverpool, as they welcome Burnley to Old Trafford for the midweek collision.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer set aside the harmful defeat on Sunday, trailing the top four rivals Chelsea with five points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United hopes to bounce back tonight Credit: Reuters

Both the Red Devils and the visitors have only won two of their last six top flight races, although the Clarets have alleviated their relegation fears with an excellent comeback win over Leicester at the weekend.

What time does Man Utd vs Burnley start?

The Sean Dyche team will go to Old Trafford to defeat the men of Solskjaer.

The competition starts on Wednesday, January 22 at 8:15 p.m.

On which TV channel is Man Utd vs Burnley and can I stream it live?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport with a preview starting at 7:30 PM.

Stream all the action live to BT.Sport.com or download the official app.

Can I watch FREE Man Utd vs Burnley?

EE telephone customers can stream live for FREE via the BT Sport app with a three-month trial period – just send SPORT to 150.

What is the team news?

United is hampered by injuries and the latter is a damaging blow to Marcus Rashford.

The attacker in England is likely to be out of operation for at least six weeks after it became known that he had a double stress fracture in his back.

Anthony Martial looks forward to coming back to the top for the home team, with Mason Greenwood probably having the chance to impress.

Juan Mata was excellent off the bench at Anfield, while Fred and Nemanja Matic worked well together in the second half.

Ashley Barnes, the head of Burnley, is absent for a month after a hernia operation.

Stat attack!

The Red Devils suffered a surprise defeat in their first Premier League match against Burnley in 2009.

Since then, Burnley have not beaten their North West rivals more than ten times.

United won their last match 2-1 at Turf Moor.

What are the chances?

United is a favorite for a win against Burnley, who is currently five points above the relegation zone.

The last chances of Ladbrokes are as follows:

Man Utd 2/5

Burnley 7/1

Mark 17/5

* Opportunities correct time of publication