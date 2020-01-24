Live stream: Romney is silent, Lee is not; Trump deplores Saturday opening

Deseret News reporter Matthew Brown is in Washington, D.C., and will be posting trial updates throughout the day.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R51aCM3-oo8 (/ integrated)

Romney is silent, Lee speaks

7.45 am MST

Senators have been ordered to remain silent during the trial and Utah Republican Mitt Romney extends this warning outside the chamber.

He told reporters that he would not comment publicly on the procedure during the trial.

Meanwhile, Utah senior senator Mike Lee shared his views on the lawsuit with local and national media.

The roles of the two Utah GOP senators in the recall trial were predicted by Brown University professor of political science Wendy Schiller in a Deseret News article earlier this month. Click here to read it.

Trump regrets that his case will open in “Death Valley” on television

7:30 a.m.MST

The president knows and cares about ratings and is not happy that his legal team must plead his case on Saturday:

After being treated incredibly unfairly in the House, and then enduring hours after hours of lies, fraud and deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and their team, it seems like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, what’s called Death Valley on TV

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020