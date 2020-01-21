Live stream: President Trump’s recall trial begins today

WASHINGTON – Deseret News reporter Matthew Brown reports on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and will be releasing updates throughout the day.

Advertising campaign to remind Romney of witnesses

8 a.m., MST update

Washington is not the only place where pressure is brought to bear to testify witnesses in the removal of the Senate. A million dollar advertising campaign has been launched in Utah and several other states to remind Senator GOP Mitt Romney and others that former national security adviser John Bolton has offered to testify in case of assignment.

Here’s what the sponsors are saying is a mock-up of the billboard on I-15 at 3900 South:

Advertisements are paid by Republicans for the rule of law, the director of which is the conservative political analyst and commentator Bill Kristol. “In order for the Senate to reach a fair verdict and for the American people to find the truth, it is essential that all the facts are revealed,” he said in a press release announcing the campaign.

Romney is part of a small group of GOP senators who are open to hearing witnesses after opening arguments are heard in the trial which resumes today.

The television commercial that will air in Fox News Utah every day of the week “until the Senate authorizes the testimony of key witnesses” can be seen here.