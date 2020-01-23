Live reporting: property managers speak out against Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House of Representatives impeachment officials will continue to make their case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Thursday.

The seven Democrats who act as impeachers or state attorneys-at-law began on Wednesday to present their arguments. Lead prosecutor, MP Adam Schiff, gave the introductory arguments and explained the case he and other Democrats had worked on during impeachment hearings late last year.

The prosecutors spoke together for about eight hours on Wednesday. They have a total of 24 hours to present their case within three days before President Trump’s team of lawyers can present his case against impeachment. The defense is expected to begin the fight on Saturday.

The arguments on Wednesday started at 1 p.m. ET, less than 12 hours after a Tuesday marathon debate, on the rules and procedures for the process. Convening the Senate at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to begin its debate and to vote on the rules only on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

During this marathon debate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed eleven amendments to the decision brought in by majority chairman Mitch McConnell. The amendments proposed subpoenas for documents and testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. All eleven amendments were rejected by the party.

