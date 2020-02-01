Live Qs at 5: Ask DK everything!

Hey, I’m going to try something new this week: let’s go with a limit of about 25 questions.

Three reasons for this:

1. Although I appreciate the frank questions that come here every Saturday, it can take five or six hours to give each of them the kind of response that I find respectful. That is a long, long time to type in, or even spread out in, a single meeting.

2. We get many repetitions, as most of you know. And then people get angry when I say, “Hey, I just answered that below!” This way we avoid repetitions because it is easier to scan what is already present.

3. To repeat, I prefer to respect every question and do my best. And when I would open the line and see 50, 60 and more, I knew in advance that I had to give a few husks.

Thank you very much for your understanding. I love this position, just like everything we do, but it is eating a whole day of the week, not to mention a day when I usually have to cover an event.

If you are new, this works as follows: enter a question in the comments below. I will go through it and answer as many as possible. When it is finished, only the Qs that were used, my answers and any follow-ups by the original questioner are left. Do not use this the way you would use a regular commentary line.

