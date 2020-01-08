Loading...

The classic Mel Brooks show turned into Broadway Young Frankenstein is set to become a live TV musical, ABC announced on Wednesday.

The cast and broadcast date for Young Frankenstein Live will be announced later this year, with Hollywood Reporter adding that it will premiere in the fall. Young Frankenstein is ABC’s second foray into live musicals after The Little Mermaid of 2019.

The young Frankenstein Live will probably be inspired by the Broadway adaptation of the 1974 monster film parody; the Broadway musical was nominated for three Tony Awards during its 13-month run. A slightly modified revival of the musical staged in London’s West End in 2017.

Live musicals have become an annual event on three of the main broadcast networks, with NBC (Peter Pan, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Wiz, The Sound of Music and Hairspray) and Fox (Grease, Rent, A Christmas Story) also released recently. years.

In addition to Young Frankenstein Live, ABC has also announced plans to air a live episode of The Connors, scheduled for the night of the New Hampshire Democratic primary on February 11; the episode will incorporate the results of this primary in the script, with coverage of live news from ABC News featured in the episode.