LIVE: Impeachment proceedings in the Senate

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

(CNN) – The Senate will review and vote on the Highway Code for the opening phase of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Republicans and Senate Democrats meet separately behind closed doors before the trial from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Senate leaders are expected to deliver a speech at the Senate at 12:30 p.m.

The Senate’s impeachment proceedings against President Donald J. Trump begin at 1:00 p.m.

The chamber will move (almost) immediately to take into account the organizational rules of the process.

How Tuesday starts

As soon as the Senate process resumes, there will be an initial budgetary measure: Senator Jim Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, was absent due to a family problem last week and must be sworn in.

Then McConnell will present his organizational decision for the first stages of the process. This will trigger a chain of events that will be unpredictable in various places (Democrats can and will propose resolutions):

McConnell will present his resolution.

The resolution is read.

After the reading is completed, the House Department heads and the White House defense team each have one hour to discuss their side of the resolution. Managers will argue against it. The White House team will fight for it. One or both sides can return their time at any time.

After the two hours have passed, changes can be offered. New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, chair of the Senate Minority, will propose an amendment.

The amendment is read.

After the reading is completed, the House Department heads and the White House defense team each have one hour to discuss their side of the resolution. One or both sides can return their time at any time.

After this period, the Senate will vote on the change.

The change process is repeated until Schumer has submitted amendments. Then the board would vote on McConnell’s underlying resolution.

Planning notes: The length of the Tuesday depends on how many amendments Schumer proposes. While his team didn’t exactly know how many there would be, Schumer predicted a “series of changes” to reporters on Monday evening. Shorter: It could be a long day.

Will there be summonses for witnesses and certificates?

There is currently no way to answer this question. Four GOP senators have said they are open to the examination of witnesses and documents. Except for Republican Senator Mitt Romney from Utah, who specifically said he wanted to hear from former national security advisor John Bolton, the other three (Sens. Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowksi from Alaska, and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee) have nothing said in particular who they want to hear from – just that they are open to the idea (and have worked diligently to include the language in McConnell’s organizational decision to set up a poll for that very purpose). Conclusion: There will probably be little or no movement to summon witnesses for days, if not longer, to have 51 votes.

The McConnell resolution

The McConnell Resolution is not the 1999 Bill Clinton Impeachment Trial Resolution. There are major differences. It is modeled in a very similar way, and the allowable time and opening phases of the process match. But it is not the same thing.

What is in the resolution:

Once adopted, the resolution would:

The opening arguments begin on Wednesday (January 22) at 1:00 p.m. after examining and voting on any (largely budgetary) decisions.

Once the clashes begin, both the House of Representatives and the President’s defense team have 24 hours to present their opening arguments. Each page would have two days to use that time and could return as much as it wanted or needed.

Then the senators have 16 hours to ask questions from both sides.

After four hours of consultation, it is decided whether information should be obtained in the form of witnesses and documents.

This last point is key: if there are 51 votes for witnesses and documents, the process enters a new, unknown phase, which would include more votes, statements, more votes than the submission of statements or documents.

If the vote fails, it is. The process leads to deliberations and votes on the articles themselves.

