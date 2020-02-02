Live from Super Bowl LIV: Updates about the connections of Utah

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Deseret News is today at the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Follow updates all day about pre-game festivities and how the NFL title game is set.

Pre-game

3.15 pm MST

The inactive lists for both the 49ers and Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV, and with veteran LeSean McCoy returning to the inactive list for Kansas City, means that Darwin Thompson of Utah State is the backup behind Damien Williams. Thompson is a rookie with the Chiefs.

Former Jackson and Barton, high in Utah and Brighton, is also inactive for Kansas City, just as he has been in the active roster of the Chiefs since every game since mid-November.

Here are the official inactives of #Chiefs for #SBLIV:

QB Chad Henne

RB LeSean McCoy

OL Jackson Barton

OL Andrew Wylie

LB Darron Lee

CB Morris Claiborne

OL Ryan Hunter

– BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) 2 February 2020

One excerpt that didn’t make the Barton profile earlier this week was Barton who told how his family brother Cody was teasing, a rookie in Seattle, after accidentally breaking the nose of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll by slapping him in the face with a soccer ball.

“That’s what my family had been talking about for weeks. He would get angry. Every time we talk about it, he says,” It’s over and done with. I don’t want to talk about it anymore. “He knew that he was all good with Pete Carroll, but at the same time it is still a bit uncomfortable if you break someone’s nose, “Jackson Barton said.