Live Feed: Mike Lee gets criticized for recommending Mitt Romney

Deseret News reporter, Matthew Brown, is in Washington D.C. and will publish updates on the trial throughout the day.

Senator Mike Lee accused him of praising Mitt Romney

10:25 am MST

Deseret News Opinion editor Boyd Matheson, a former chief of staff of senator Mike Lee, said his former boss has passed a barrage of criticism for praising fellow Utah GOP senator Mitt Romney after Friday’s vote on calling for additional witness statements in the charge.

“This was no small gesture; it came at a price. Many Lee supporters reacted with condescending ridicule, while his Twitter feed was melted by thousands of anger, hunters, and cries that he was no longer fit to be a senator and had to be thrown aside with Romney, “Matheson wrote.

Lee voted against additional witness statements, but praised Romney for maintaining his position and voting for new witnesses.

Romney not welcome at a conservative conference on witness voice

9:30 AM MST

Utah’s Republican senator, Mitt Romney, voted on Friday to have additional witnesses testify in the trial, allegedly later this month in an official non-invitation to the conservative political action conference.

The day Romney and Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted with Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to call more witnesses, CPAC President Matt Schlapp tweeted: