Live broadcast of Trump's speech and updates on President Milwaukee's visit

Sentinel reporters from the Milwaukee Journal covered President Donald Trump’s visit to Milwaukee on January 14, 2020, posting live updates on traffic, the rally and more.

8:45 p.m .: Trump protesters and supporters split mainly peacefully

A group of a hundred protesters lined a path as the rally participants left the arena. The two scolded each other, and while some Trump supporters taunted the protesters, most people headed for their cars without a problem.

About 200 officers from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, wearing masks and helmets, observed the action. Many participants in the rally thanked the officers during their visit.

Rally participants walk past a line of Milwaukee police wearing masks and helmets as they leave the arena on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

Small pockets of argument broke out among the students. There was little to no physical violence, and the largest conflict involved about 10 protesters and 10 Trump fans. The crowd finally dispersed.

Caressa Givens and Neil Majeski, both of Milwaukee, finished their last conversation with two Trump supporters in a handshake. It was the most civil interaction they had had – Givens said their first discussions with other rallygoers involved more screaming.

Givens and Majeski came to downtown to speak with Trump supporters, they said, because they wanted to know why they espouse certain beliefs. The two had realized that they knew almost no curator.

Givens said that in the end, they realized that activists of all political stripes found their minds in similar places.

“Much of the energy that comes from political issues is really fueled by young people,” she said. “I think we are very similar that way.”

—Sophie Carson

Two students, one wrapped in a pride flag and the other wearing a Make America Great Again hat, discuss political speech after the Trump rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

8:36 p.m. Trump ends speech, law enforcement waits outside

Trump finished his rally around 8:30 am, with a call to residents: “Ladies and gentlemen of Wisconsin, the best is yet to come … we will make America great!”

Thank you Milwaukee, Wisconsin! # KAG2020 # MAGAhttps: //t.co/Oj2pOxsYlA

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the crowd who could not enter the rally and who were standing in the outside overflow area had decreased to a few hundred people by 8 p.m.

Rally participants who were unable to enter the arena from the overflow area outside the Trump rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

The group of protesters who had attended the rally from Red Arrow Park earlier that evening included approximately 100 people. They attempted to break through a police barrier, said an officer, so a few hundred waiting officers were brought to the scene to control the crowd.

Several officers on horseback were on the scene, and lines of officers were holding bicycles in front of them. Several officers wearing helmets and shields also arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement and protesters outside the Trump rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

No violence was reported and the officers mostly watched the crowd. Protesters chanted near observers of the rally, some shouting against officers or Trump supporters.

—Sophie Carson

7:16 p.m. Sanders’ supporters briefly interrupt Trump’s speech

President Trump’s speech was interrupted early on by some in the crowd, allegedly supporters of Vermont US senator Bernie Sanders. A man wore a Wisconsin badger hat and shirt that said “Keep calm and feel the Bern”.

The cheers turned into hoots and even Trump stopped talking and turned to look. The disruption offered Trump the perfect opportunity to get out of the scenario. He predicted the headlines for the next day and ridiculed the protester for having a “weak voice”.

After calling Sanders “crazy Bernie,” Trump admitted that “Bernie was skyrocketing.”

“Speaking of protesters, in Iran, the protesters are on our side,” said Trump.

A few minutes later, another protester drew the attention of the crowd on the other side of the arena. Security escorted the two parties.

—Lainey Seyler

7:05 p.m .: Trump goes on stage for ‘God Bless the USA’

President Donald Trump went on stage while “God Bless the USA” was playing on the loudspeaker. When the song stops, there is a deafening cheering from the crowd that goes up to the rafters.

And there is a first cry for the Green Bay Packers: “Do we have Green Bay Packer fans here?”

“Our opponents say we are not going to win, let’s put President Trump in charge. The biggest economy in the world … let’s put him in charge,” said Trump.

Trump calls the current North American trade deal a “big win” for workers, manufacturers and farmers in Wisconsin.

Praising the US military, he said that the Islamic State caliphate had been destroyed. “A few days ago, we took decisive action to defend the lives of Americans and deliver American justice.” He said a “flawless strategic strike had killed” the world’s number one terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, the greatest Iranian general.

—Bill Glauber

6:56 p.m. Protestors salute Trump after nearby rally

Protesters praised Trump’s motorcade as it drove into the arena shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Two hours before the start of the rally, a few hundred had gathered at Red Arrow Park with an assortment of signs and placards: “Lies Matter”, “Trump Liar In Chief”, a photo of a Kool-Aid pitcher with the words “Don ‘t Drink! And a red, white and blue campaign sign that simply said, “Any functional adult.” 2020. ”

CLOSE

Right next to the anti-Trump protesters, a few dozen people skated in the world’s only Starbucks rink. Many in the crowd drank Starbucks mugs in the 35-degree cold.

Speakers spoke out against Trump’s policies, the conflict with Iran, the crackdown on immigrants, and other pressing issues.

Guy Temple and Kurt Baehmann, both from Milwaukee, stopped to watch the rally before heading to the Milwaukee Bucks game.

“This is my city, this is my home. I don’t like the idea that Trump is rallying here. I wanted to be part of a collective voice speaking when he visited here, ”said Temple.

Baehmann added, “I want to support a counterweight to the confrontational nature of the Trump administration.”

At 6:25 p.m. the group, which had grown by dozens more, started walking from Red Arrow Park West on E. Kilbourn Avenue to the intersection next to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With 14 Milwaukee police on bikes pedaling along Kilbourn, the group marched behind a large “Trump / Pence #Out Now” banner.

Crossing the bridge and Father Marquette’s park, they chanted “Get up, go down.” We don’t want Trump in this city! “

When they approached the intersection of N. 4th Street and Kilbourn, the group collided with other protesters, including a group chanting “I vape, I vote” with several people expelling white smoke from their pipes vaping. They mingled next to vendors selling “Trump 2020” hats and sweatshirts and small groups of Bucks fans, some wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo jerseys rushing into the Bucks-Knicks game.

—Meg Jones

6:31 p.m. Trump arrives in Milwaukee

Trump was greeted in Milwaukee by Republican legislative leaders, including the majority leader in the Senate, Scott Fitzgerald; The President of the Assembly, Robin Vos; The President of the Senate, Roger Roth; and Colonel James V. Locke, commanding officer of 128th Air Refueling Wing.

He chatted briefly with them, then got into his car. The procession is on its way.

The Hoan Bridge was closed at around 5 p.m., and traffic seems to be heavy on the highways near the city center.

A traffic camera image of I-94 near downtown Milwaukee half an hour before the Trump rally was scheduled to begin on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Wisconsin DOT)

Milwaukee is a giant do not enter a sign at this time … but yes👇 https://t.co/WOngXMQtEQpic.twitter.com/T9HMbKJnAd

– Erin Caughey (@erin_caughey) January 15, 2020

6:18 pm: Pence gathers the crowd with “Go Pack Go”

Vice President Mike Pence went on stage as empty seats became scarce in the Panther Arena in UW-Milwaukee. The crowd burst into songs of “Go Pack Go” as Pence celebrates the victory of the Packers on Sunday.

Pence says Trump has taken “decisive steps to defend the lives of Americans” by using military force to kill Iran’s supreme commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

US Senator Ron Johnson and Wisconsin Republican Party President Andrew Hitt gathered the crowd before the president came on the scene, targeting the Democrats who will debate in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

Johnson, who is to be sworn in a Senate trial for Trump’s removal, urged the crowd to re-elect the president.

“This country is at a decisive moment. The democrats are no longer democrats. They are socialists. They will destroy this country,” he said.

—Molly Beck

6 pm: “I would have flown to the moon”

Sean Knight and Jeff Tolbert of the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale encountered closed ramps on their route north, but they were not taken aback. They got hot dogs and fries from a food truck near the line and nibbled as music sounded from speakers installed in the overflow area.

“I would have flown to the moon if I had to,” said Knight.

Jeff Tolbert, left, and Sean Knight of Hinsdale, Illinois, drove north to see President Donald Trump at his January 14, 2020 rally in Milwaukee (Photo: Sophie Carson)

Knight and Tolbert thought Trump had kept his promises. They listed low unemployment, securing borders, adding money to the military budget, removing regulations and expanding tax cuts.

“Whatever he said he was going to do, whether you like it or not, he’s trying to do it, or he did it,” said Tolbert. “I just want politicians to do what they say.”

Tolbert liked that Trump does not care about the opinions of others when he insists on certain problems, even if it is something unpopular.

“He said, that’s what I ran for. I’m going to do what you voted for me, whether you like me or not,” said Tolbert.

As a financial adviser, Tolbert said he saw the stock market provide more wealth to the average person in his 401 (k) s and state pensions during Trump’s presidency.

—Sophie Carson

5:22 p.m .: VP Pence stops by Culver and orders a turtle sundae

Although Culver is not exactly a mandatory stop for politicians and political candidates in Wisconsin, it is highly recommended.

Vice President Mike Pence stopped there after landing in Milwaukee, before gathering with Trump among downtown supporters. Pence ordered a turtle sundae based on a worker’s recommendation, according to reports from the pool.

Vice President Mike Pence visits a Culver location in Milwaukee on West Layton Avenue and South 6th Street. Photo by David Wise / WisPolitics.com (Photo: David Wise / WisPolitics.com)

Inside the restaurant, he greeted the guests, stand by stand, making small conversations and asking people if he could say hello.

Gradually, the election made its way into conversation.

“Wisconsin made a huge difference the last time. The president is on his way at the moment, ”he told the next couple. “The rally came to you. Do you want to take a photo? Give someone your camera. “

He then greeted several staff members and took photos with them. He started asking questions about Culver’s story. He shared with them that we had opened in his hometown and he appreciated their products. Then they all took a group photo.

“If any of you see Mrs. Pence, there’s no reason to talk about it,” he joked as he walked out, holding his frozen treat.

—Mary Spicuzza, Sentinel Journal and Katie Rogers, New York Times

5:12 p.m .: Trump on the way after a slight delay

President Trump is en route to Milwaukee on Air Force One after a slight delay caused by bad weather in Washington, D.C., which forced the cancellation of the Marine One flight according to pool reports.

On the way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a #TrumpRally. Hope to see you soon! pic.twitter.com/L97KjEc9GW

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

5.03 p.m .: Voces de Frontera and other organizers will demonstrate near the rally

“Enough is enough,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of the immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera, at a press conference outside the arena.

Neumann-Ortiz condemned several policies of the Trump administration, including family separations at the border and what she called a “reckless assassination” of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. She also said that community organizers in Milwaukee would mobilize people to “seize the opportunity to defeat Trump” in 2020.

The press conference, which took place a few meters from a busy pedestrian crossing rally, drew some taunts from passers-by. A man, wearing a Trump cowboy hat and holding a megaphone, started yelling in Spanish at the group.

The group broke into songs “If, puede” or “Yes we can” at one point.

“Trump has exploited deep racism, white supremacy, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and anti-immigrant feelings in our culture, our society and our country,” said Reema Ahmad of the Coalition of Muslim Women in Milwaukee. She also talked about the importance of voting.

Voces de la Frontera, with partner organizations, will organize a rally at Red Arrow Park at 6 p.m.

—Sophie Carson

4:11 p.m .: the arena is not at full capacity, but the screen is installed outside for an overwhelming crowd

The arena filled quickly around 4 p.m., with a parking lot full of people always on the line. It was not known when they would reach capacity, but a large screen was installed outside to accommodate any crowd of overflows.

A family going to the kiosks reported spending two hours online.

—Sophie Carson

4:07 p.m .: Trump inflatable chicken arrives for the Voces de la Frontera press conference

An inflatable Trump chicken is detonated during a press conference on Voces de la Frontera on January 14, 2020, as the crowd gathers for a gathering of President Donald Trump nearby. (Photo: Sophie Carson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

4:04 p.m. Heavy traffic but moving

If you are leaving your downtown office, it would be best to avoid the area around the arenas. Traffic was heavy, but continued to cross the intersection of North 3rd Street and Kilbourn Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was moving slowly on Old World Third Street south on State Street on Tuesday as rush hour started. Traffic was expected to increase as the evening went on.

—Joe Taschler

Traffic in downtown around 4 p.m., a few hours before the start of President Donald Trump’s rally, which is scheduled to start on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Joe Taschler / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

3:45 p.m .: The waste pile grows outside the arena

Everyone entering the arena had to throw away any food, water, drinks, gum, candy, lighters or hand warmers.

A large pile of trash was growing on the parking lot in front of the arena, where the participants were lined up, while the organizers applied the rules.

A large pile of trash grows in the parking lot across from the arena as participants throw food and other prohibited items. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

Among the prohibited items: alcoholic beverages, ammunition, backpacks or other bags over 12 inches, bicycles, balloons or balls, chairs, coolers, drones, electronic cigarettes, explosives, weapons, umbrella, signs, toy guns, mace / pepper spray.

—Sophie Carson

A sign listing prohibited items inside President Donald Trump’s rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

3:44 p.m .: Wisconsin Republicans join Reince Priebus, Trump on Air Force One

Prominent Wisconsin Republicans tweeted that they were joining President Trump on Air Force One to support the President’s campaign at his rally in Milwaukee.

U.S. Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville shared a video in front of an Air Force One plane with former U.S. Representative Sean Duffy, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus – with U.S. representative Mike Gallagher, of Green Bay, in Context.

About to board Air Force One and head to Milwaukee with @realDonaldTrump. Joined by my Wisconsinite colleagues @SeanDuffyWI, @MikeforWI and @Reince! pic.twitter.com/HWCDRpRHcp

– Bryan Steil (@BryanSteil) January 14, 2020

Priebus launches in the style of a video photo bomb, but Steil and Duffy embrace with enthusiasm the former chief of staff of the White House.

—Lainey Seyler

3:31 p.m. Jared Kushner visits Milwaukee’s job program

One by one, they told their stories of getting out of prison and looking for new lives and jobs thanks to the Joseph project.

The program supported by US Senator Ron Johnson connects residents of downtown Milwaukee with jobs in the area. This is an important program, especially for ex-convicts.

“Without this program, I might have died by now,” said John Hapkowskyj, who has served eight years in federal prison and now works at Denali Ingredients in New Berlin.

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor and President Donald Trump listened to Hapkowskyj and others tell their stories.

“All of your stories are incredible,” Kushner told those who gathered at the Greater Louange Church of God In Christ in Milwaukee. “Thanks for pushing. Thanks for fighting. “

—Bill Glauber

3:22 pm: “It’s just a rush”

Four friends dressed in American flags were eager to be part of like-minded people during the rally. All of Neosho’s students, two of the girls last year saw Trump in Green Bay and are bringing two new arrivals today.

“It’s just a rush to see our president,” said Julia Ulik.

Shiloh Kazarovich was ready for it, with a temporary tattoo of an American flag on the bridge of his nose and the promise of a joke from his friends to make it permanent after the rally.

—Sophie Carson

3:17 p.m .: Doors open onto arena, but lines don’t shorten

The doors to the arena where Trump’s rally will be held are open – but the lines aren’t shortening.

As people walk inside, more and more people join the line, which grows with a constant flow of people.

—Sophie Carson

3:05 p.m .: Chinese students enthusiastic about a “very American” experience

Five Chinese exchange students were delighted with the “very American” experience they were about to have during the rally.

High school students from Lake Country Lutheran, the five said they thought they were seeing “crazy stuff”.

“We just came to experience American culture,” said 18-year-old Mark Han.

Han said he did not agree with the GOP on certain issues, such as the trade war with China, but that he liked the idea that the Americans could see and interact with their president so closely – unlike to his country of origin.

—Sophie Carson

2:51 p.m .: The most popular flag is “Freedom or Death”

Trump-themed red, white and blue flags fluttered in the cool breeze from Sue Headley’s sales booth. Originally from Fairbury, Illinois, a city “between two cornfields,” as she says, Headley recently started touring the country selling flags, pins and shirts outside of Trump rallies.

The Second Amendment flag is popular with the crowd awaiting President Donald Trump’s rally in Milwaukee on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Sophie Carson)

Although business was fairly slow in the middle of the afternoon, she said that the most popular flag was the one that said “Freedom or death” and that displayed the image of a red, white and blue skull on two crossed rifles. Some police are rushing to buy them, she said.

Another flag on the stand was a kind of acrostic poem – the letters LGBT, for freedom, guns, beer and Trump.

Headley was looking forward to entering the arena to see the President in person for the first time.

—Sophie Carson

2:31 p.m .: Democratic Super PAC buys $ 5.8 million in television ads

Opponents of President Donald Trump do not take leave

Priorities The United States, the super democratic super PAC targeting the President, has announced that it has made its first television reservations in Wisconsin with a purchase of approximately $ 5.8 million.

The group has been running digital ads in the state since July.

It has increased its national budget through the convention from $ 100 million to $ 150 million, the group said.

“While most of our party is focused on choosing our candidate, Donald Trump will spend unprecedented amounts of money in the battlefield states to define the elections before our candidate has the chance to stand.” defend. We will not leave this unanswered, “said Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA in a statement.

– Bill Glauber

2:00 p.m .: On Trump’s visit to Milwaukee, Stormy Daniels announces his visit to Wisconsin

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago – will be at the Skyline Comedy Club in Appleton for two shows on February 19.

1:51 p.m .: So far, the traffic is not too bad

Traffic, for the most part, was moving through downtown Milwaukee despite a growing crowd and blocked streets surrounding the area immediately around the Fiserv Forum and the UWM Panther Arena.

Dump trucks from the city of Milwaukee block North Vel R. Phillips Avenue between State Street and Fiserv Forum Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Joe Taschler / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Traffic flow maps “showed a lot of red” indicating slow traffic speeds in downtown areas early Tuesday afternoon, said Jon Riemann, spokesman for the Department of Transportation’s traffic operations center. Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.

Traffic on the highways in and around the city center was moving at typical weekday afternoon speeds, said Riemann.

“We don’t have closed ramps or anything like that,” said Riemann.

This will change once President Trump’s motorcade arrives at the UWM Panther Arena. The route is not disclosed for security reasons.

– Joe Taschler

1.38 p.m .: “A lot of energy and a lot of truth”

Tino Rio, 53, from Bartlett, Illinois, arrived in Milwaukee at 10 a.m. with daughter Dana and future son-in-law Ian Swearingen. She is a veteran of the Trump rally. For children, this is the first time they have seen the president.

Left to right: Dana Rio, Ian Swearingen and Tina Rio came from Illinois for the gathering of President Donald Trump on January 14, 2020 in Milwaukee. Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Bill Glauber)

“There is going to be a lot of energy,” said Rio. “And a lot of truth. It’s just great to be with like-minded people.”

Dana Rio wore a Trump 2020 cowboy hat that her fiancée bought for $ 40 from a seller. “I like the way it protects America, putting Americans first,” she said.

Ian Swearingen praised the President’s values. “What he did was accept Jesus into his heart. He is a believer.”

—Bill Glauber

1:37 p.m .: Vendors line the streets

There are around two dozen vendors in the area around the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena selling all kinds of Trump clothing, from MAGA hats to buttons to flags.

Part of the goods sold before President Donald Trump’s election rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Among those addressing the crowd is K.C. Haskins, a native of Wisconsin who lives in New Jersey. For $ 20, he’ll sell you a T-shirt that says “Trump 2020, make the Liberals cry again”.

“We have Trump hats, hats, buttons and t-shirts,” he said. “I’m always looking for more. People come here to see our president speak. They seem to be looking at history.”

– Bill Glauber

1:30 pm: “It’s better than a rock concert”

Meet “Trump Row Front Joes.” About 20 people traveled from Minneapolis and other places in the Midwest to attend the Milwaukee rally.

“It’s better than a rock concert,” said Melody Black, 53. “It’s a lovefest. It’s what it is.”

Black said the group was accompanied to the rally by “two French journalists and a liberal journalist from New York”.

Rick Frazier, a 63-year-old man from northwest Ohio, said he was retired and “chasing Trump across the country. This is my 18th rally.”

– Bill Glauber

1:25 p.m. is the first Trump rally for an Illinois couple

Tuesday, Kristine and Chris Mandelke came from Illinois for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Milwaukee. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Kristine and Chris Mandelke from Stillman Valley, Illinois were ready for their first Trump rally.

“We just wanted to experience a Trump rally,” said Chris Mandelke, owner of a car dealership.

“And it is certain that hell will not take place in Trump in Illinois,” added Kristine Mandellke.

“I like her conservative values,” said Kristine Mandelke. “He keeps his campaign promises.”

– Bill Glauber

1:00 p.m. Weather is fine – if you’re from Buffalo

President Donald Trump will hold a rally this evening in Milwaukee, a few meters from where his Democratic opponent will be appointed in July.

Before the rally, Tommy from Buffalo sells Trump swag right outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He says the weather is superb. pic.twitter.com/2zlpVzQovk

– Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) January 14, 2020

12.52 p.m .: Paid parking $ 50, already filled

The private parking lot at the northeast corner of the state and Vel R. Philips Avenue was almost full, with a posted parking cost of $ 50.

Today, street parking is also limited.

11:52 a.m .: Dems accuse Trump of lying about health care

Hours before President Donald Trump arrived in downtown Milwaukee for a rally, Wisconsin Democrats accused him of lying about health care.

“From day one, he attacks the protections of people with preexisting illnesses, trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, while lying through his real health care plans,” said Ben Wikler, president of the Democratic Party from Wisconsin. at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Wikler, Mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, and others spoke before the Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

“President Trump has attacked Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, one of the hallmarks of his presidency. He likes to talk about how much he hates Obamacare,” said Barrett. “But what he didn’t talk about, and what he didn’t do, is offered anything to replace him.”

Wikler and Barrett said Trump’s health care plans put people with pre-existing conditions at risk.

“Donald Trump is the number one threat to protections for pre-existing conditions in the United States of America,” said Wikler. “And he’s lying about it.”

Trump, a vocal opponent of the Affordable Care Act, promised as a candidate in 2016 that he would repeal and replace the law with something “much cheaper and much better”.

The law required insurers to cover people with pre-existing health problems.

After taking office, Trump quickly attacked the Affordable Care Act, and his administration argued in federal court that the entire law was unconstitutional and should be quashed.

The reversal of the Affordable Care Act could mean that millions of people with pre-existing conditions could benefit from their health insurance coverage.

But that didn’t stop Trump from tweeting Monday that he was “the person who saved the pre-existing conditions.”

This tweet was quickly challenged by fact checkers.

The law extended coverage to more than 20 million people in March 2019. But it also increased costs for middle-class individuals and families who buy insurance on their own and are not eligible for federal grants available through the law, in part because of the cost of covering people with pre-existing health conditions.

—Mary Spicuzza

11:42 a.m .: doors open at 3 a.m., but hundreds are online

The doors to Tuesday’s rally for President Trump don’t open until 3 p.m., but hundreds of people were on the line at 11:30 a.m.

Vendors sold Trump equipment of all kinds along Kilbourn Avenue.

Police closed the roads around the UWM Panther Arena and television trucks lined the streets surrounding the arena.

8:37 p.m. Monday: People started lining up for the Trump rally Monday night

Even though the doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and light snow was forecast, a warm group of Trump supporters decided to line up the night before to make sure they get in and get a good seat, especially more than these are general seats for the rally.

Here is the story of Meg Jones.

7:30 p.m., Monday: here is an overview of the closed streets of the city center and the parking

Are you traveling downtown to work or attend the Bucks game or President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday?

Plan ahead with this list of road closures and other tips.

– Meg Jones

