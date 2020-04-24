Live And Cost-free out to manager Hawkesbury Cup

“There are not that many jockeys that can trip 53kg and be as superior as he is at the second.”

The rejuvenated Boss has place collectively a raft of massive-race wins considering that returning to Australia from Singapore, which include the The Everest, Golden Eagle, Newmarket and a group 1 double on the last working day of The Championships in the Australian Oaks and Sydney Cup.

He was one particular of the initial phone calls O’Shea built when he understood Stay And Cost-free would get the restrict excess weight in the Hawkesbury Cup.

Are living And Absolutely free has peaked at this time of yr for the earlier two campaigns. It was part of the scheduling to concentrate on the Hawkesbury Cup and Scone Cup.

O’Shea designed confident he experienced Manager on the team for an spectacular barrier demo earn and has Live And Free tuned up for his return.

“We have him a little bit much more ahead than we generally have him very first-up,” O’Shea reported. “He experienced a minor setback when we bought him back in operate, so we picked these races and labored in direction of them.

“He has demonstrated he is a stated and group 3 course horse in the previous, and these are the proper races for him to commence off in.

“You noticed in the demo that he is prepared to go and if Glen receives him into the appropriate place he is up to being in the complete.”

The only worry for O’Shea is that Manager has not had any luck on Reside And Free of charge in two race-working day rides in the Villiers Stakes and a outlined race in Brisbane. Reside And Cost-free went to the line untested since of visitors challenges on the two instances. O’Shea is hoping for a change of luck on Saturday

“Both occasions Glen by no means located a distinct operate and it would be good to say that the owners are hoping it is third time fortunate and he receives the suitable form of run this time,” O’Shea reported.

“He should be midfield in the operate and ideally get very clear in the straight and have the final crack at them.”

Stay And Totally free has experienced assist from $9 to $7.50 in the Hawkesbury Cup exactly where Amangiri is the $5.50 BetEasy favourite.

“Amangiri is the a single we are all likely to be chasing but my bloke is likely really perfectly,” O’Shea reported.

