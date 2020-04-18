It’s another Friday night, which means another SmackDown In A Nutshell! OK, so you’ll be reading this no sooner than Saturday morning…but that’s not the point. It’s SmackDown, and we are back LIVE.

And by we, I mean it. And by it, I mean, WWE…because for reasons, WWE has been deemed an essential business. Not going to get into politics here, and the optics may be questionable…but it does give us some distractions, so is it really all bad?

Of course it’s some bad. There are plenty of wrestlers and others who don’t seem to be too happy.

Those that are unhappy? That doesn’t even include all those laid off earlier this week…I can assure you, most of them aren’t too pleased.

Regardless, it’s the weekend, it’s SmackDown (and another SmackDown In A Nutshell), and it’s live again on Friday night. That’s a good thing, I think.

So how do we respond to that excitement? We sit back, we relax and we enjoy. SmackDown is live again on Friday night, and we get to crack open another SmackDown In A Nutshell!

Best Match of the night:

I will take the Daniel Bryan-Cesaro match for the win.

Let’s be honest…the tag title match likely only closed the show because WWE planned for a title change. It was not the best match tonight.

Worst match of the night:

I really can’t get into Tamina in a match. As a weird enforcer type, maybe.

As a wrestler, I’ve never gotten behind that. I could be completely wrong here, but comparing her to most of the rest of the division, she just can’t move or perform like they can.

And now, we get to see her with a title match? I don’t know…I have a feeling somehow she wins at MITB, only to be the one someone cashes in on.

Crowd Chants of the Night:

LOL nope!

Star of the Night

I have to say, there were some surprise performances.

Big congrats to Dana Brooke for qualifying. Can’t help but wonder if that is in part a way to make up for her missing the WrestleMania opportunity.

Big thumbs up to Sonya DeVille. Nice work by all involved for that segment, but I think she really broke out with the promo.

Spot of the Night:

Nothing to report here.

Jobber of the Night:

The guy has a nice name at least…but Denzel Dejournette? Yeah, you jobbed out tonight.

Upset of the Night:

I’ve seen people go either way…but seeing both Tamina and Dana Brooke win was a bit of a shocker. I can’t stand Tamina, just not a fun match to watch, so not sure I want to see that title match, but she earned one with her win tonight.

Will be curious to see how far they let Dana Brooke go with her MITB spot, for sure.

Holy Sh** Moment of the Night:

I had thought it had been said that the Otis-Mandy-Dolph-Sonya program might have died at WrestleMania. Clearly, that was bad info.

Based on tonight, there ought to be a good bit of life left in this story. Certainly a mixed tag match or two.

Downside, perhaps, is that Tucker is on the sidelines.

Botch of the night:

This was bad…

Not a wrestling botch, per se. Yes, WWE got allowed to do this live.

Yes, those circumstances are questionable. Not getting political.

But sheesh, you have some employees home, social distancing (like Kofi and Xavier).

But then you have guys trying to sit on other guys laps? Licking title belts? C’mon…try to be a little restrained at least, no?

Noteworthy Moment:

So, we know WWE is having Money In The Bank. We also know that it won’t be in Baltimore, as originally planned.

Early in the show, it was implied that it would be the most unique MITB match ever.

Now, we know why…and I think WWE may be overthinking this one.

I mean…it’s a ladder match. For a title shot any time they want.

It’s perhaps their crown jewel ladder match of the year. Maybe not always the best they do all year, but it’s easily one of the more hotly anticipated matches on the calendar now.

In other words, it’s formulaic, but it’s generally reliable. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

WWE tried to fix it anyways. The ladder matches will now take place in Stamford, with Superstars battling it out beginning on the ground floor.

The briefcases will be on the roof.

Just like that, I think WWE just killed the Money In The Bank match.

Of course…rooftop matches will make you think of this gem…

Overall lowlights:

Not sure I am a fan of the 2020 Money In The Bank concept. I guess points for originality, but hearing it reminded me of that scene from Jurassic World, where Star-Lord is basically like…why jazz up dinosaurs, because, you know, they are already dinosaurs.

Same idea here. Just because you CAN jazz it up, doesn’t mean you need to. In terms of matches that will be fun with or without a crowd, a multi-person ladder match is absolutely one of them that will be fine.

I am willing to take a wait and see on this one, but here’s my big reason why this is probably a lowlight. If the matches with the briefcases are done in Stamford, I am presuming they will not be shown live.

That part would make sense…it’s not a short building. I’ve driven past it many times on my way to my day job.

WWE will want to cut and edit and all that. It’s a good few floors of space.

With that in mind, do we know if every match is going to be in Stamford that same day? It’s worth asking, because while WWE got permission to function as essential in Florida…Connecticut and the entire NY metro area (NY, NJ, CT, PA etc) are still very much sheltering in place for a while longer at least.

WWE may call Connecticut home, but waxing political here for a moment…CT governor is a Democrat. Not likely that WWE curries the same favors that they got from Florida, especially not after the cuts this week.

All that means…how on Earth would we get a same night cash in, if it’s taped. I mean, I know they can do that…but I feel like it could ruin part of the fun that is MITB.

Overall highlights:

The Money In The Bank qualifiers were fun.

New Day, with yet another tag title reign.

Did Dolph really just wear what I thought he did? Yes, SmackDown In A Nutshell readers, he did!

Nice tributes for The Fink.

After the final bell:

Well, it’s good to be back live. I like doing SmackDown In A Nutshell for a live show…

We may not like the new MITB format for 2020, but it will certainly have fans talking and looking to see what it looks like, so there’s that, right?