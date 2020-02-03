‘Little Women’: Greta Gerwig chooses her favorite musical moments

Little Women director Greta Gerwig tells Rolling Stone that she wanted the film to become a “ballet, a musical” – and to create that effect, she enlisted the talents of composer Alexandre Desplat, who won two Oscars for the best original music score (for The Grand Budapest Hotel 2014 and The Shape of Water 2017).

“Music has to respect emotions very carefully, and that’s what I was trying to do,” Desplat tells Rolling Stone.

Desplat has again been nominated for the best score at the 2020 Academy Awards, and Little Women has also earned five extra points, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan as Jo).

The often-adapted 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott tells the story of four sisters struggling with marriage, death and their ambitions. Gerwig’s story focuses on the adult life of the sisters and has frequent collaborators Ronan (who played Lady Lady in 2018) and Timothée Chalamet as Jo’s lover, Laurie (he also appears in Lady Bird).

Rolling Stone spoke with Gerwig and Desplat about how five of the director’s favorite musical moments came together.

The Beach Scenes: Past and Present

The March sisters frolic with friends on the beach; Beth and Jo sit by a stormy sea while Beth struggles with her illness.

Alexandre Desplat: I tried to capture the essence of what brings all these characters together, namely youth, innocence, nostalgia. (In the second beach view) it is not as magical as the first time, where it was all happiness and sun.

Greta Gerwig: I am very influenced by (historical) pieces. I never wanted it to feel heavy or nailed to the ground. To me are some (best) examples of antique pieces that have been injected with the excitement of the youth (François) Truffaut films. I watched films like Jules and Jim, which is a historical piece, but you would never know that. I loved those movies and I love the music in them. And they have this deceptive lightness. I really liked that. Alexandre’s music is so beautiful, but not saccharine. It is demanding. It already feels a certain loss, that is what I was looking for.

Alexandre has this notion of a contradictory emotion – something that is pleasant without cloying. That is the thread to knit. I still remember (when I saw the beach scene with music), I wanted to cry. I didn’t know that that was exactly the music I wanted, but that is exactly the music that I wanted.

And when it went on to the next beach scene – because it cut from the beach to the beach but later – it only had the weakest sketch of what you had heard. It told the story of this conversation with your younger self.

Beth’s Death / Christmas With the March Family

Gerwig: There is this theme that plays during this scene and that sequence of notes always makes me cry. And I have seen this film more than anyone else on earth. I think this is my question for Alexandre. How do you know that a series of notes makes people cry?

Desplat: I was first trained in French cinema; I’ve always been very careful about how music plays. In French cinema there is hardly any room for music – hardly any room for a large orchestra. I was trained to be precise, to be concise and to follow the characters more than the image, which is very different from American cinema. Many composers write what they see on the screen and they follow the action.

I always try to avoid the pitfalls of unnecessary rhythms. If it is green, I will not use green. I’m going to use orange or yellow. If it is blue, I will use gray. But I’m not going to use the same color as on the screen. I always try to figure out what the trap is that I can avoid and how I can jump over it and find another path to the emotions. I’m trying to be sensitive. I don’t know how these notes came about, but … they are not long notes. They are vulnerable, and that brings out the emotion because they are limited by their vulnerability. Then you see the vulnerability of the characters.

Gerwig: That is exactly how it works. It feels both the emotional state of Jo and her mother, but it also feels like Beth, which we have just lost. She is a gentle nature. She is not a bombastic character. She would never scream to be heard. When it plays, you just feel that the person who got lost was she. It is the sound of her who she is.

It’s so funny because it reflects exactly what the impulse from Saoirse (Ronan as Jo) was. In the scene, when she comes down for the second time and Beth is not there, Laura (Dern), like Marmee, falls apart. I thought that was important; she lost a daughter and I wanted to experience that. Saoirse when Jo is numb, even when she is standing at the grave. She’s not crying. We have the emotion, but she can’t bear it – that makes it so emotional. It doesn’t bother us.

Desplat: Music must respect emotions very carefully, and that is what I tried to do.

Jo and professor Bhaer Kiss in the Rain

Gerwig: This was the film in the film. I really went for it; I felt like a complete chase in the rain. I mixed thunderbolt, then I had rain machines, and I had the camera on a tap, and I wanted (the scene) with background lighting. I just remembered when we shot it, the timpani, the build-up – I kind of said, “Oh, my God, that’s it! That’s him!”

Desplat: The music had to be full of emotions and emotions such as the music scores of the forties. The Max Steiner scores or the Alfred Newman scores. In the fifties, forties and even the thirties you had a close-up and the music would become as big as possible. It felt good, fun and exciting. It also made clear to the audience what Greta suggested – that this is a movie in a movie.

Gerwig: In some ways it’s the part of the movie where this fiction takes over – it’s bigger than what’s on the screen, but it matches what’s on the screen in a very, like, obvious way – with so much joy and no shame.

I feel that, during my own film trip, I can’t do a big kiss in the rain with a completely straight face. I had to make this semi-meta story to have that moment. However, it is so nice to make such moments; I know the actors like to do it. When I was sitting in the mixing room recording with a full orchestra – I was there with my little baby, who really loved listening – I thought, “This is so much fun!”

It came back to those experiences of watching movies from the thirties and forties, where everyone was just completely there. You never play a counterpoint; you only play on the downbeat. Something is going on.

The Ending: Jo sees her novel for the first time

Gerwig: The last moment, where Jo finally gets her book … I remember telling Alexandre: I want the film – before the score for the final titles appears – to feel like a question mark. As if it throws a question to the public. When he gave me those last few notes, it was that question. I feel like I can say this because I didn’t make the music, but it’s one of my favorite musical endings ever. She has this expression on her face and then it goes black.

Desplat: There are different emotions in that scene. There is the excitement of the book being made and the satisfaction of watching how this book is made, her first book. It is a mix of pride, excitement. Saoirse has this incredible face with her incredible blue eyes. The color of her eyes is so special. Almost weird – I’ve never seen anything like that blue. The music must give us all the emotions and thoughts that go through her mind at that moment. I thought she was already thinking about her next book. She opens a new chapter.