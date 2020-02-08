Sam Lilja had to train the film’s March Sisters – played by Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen – to sound authentically American. The results are intentionally imperfect.







Tomorrow’s Oscar ceremonies don’t include a category for the best dialect trainer. But they play countless films and are indispensable for films. The wrong accent at the wrong time can distract the audience and destroy the illusion. NPR special correspondent Susan Stamberg learned about coaching from a colleague who worked on the dialect of all actors in “Little Women”. Two of his actors are nominated for Oscars, one for the best actress and one for the best supporting actress. And Susan needed a little tutoring for one of her names.

SUSAN STAMBERG, BYLINE: I have a piece of paper on which I have written the capital SIR – SHUH.

SAM LILJA: Saoirse.

STAMBERG: Very good.

The Irish nominee for Best Actress is Saoirse Ronan. Saoirse is written S-A-O-I-R-S-E. So of course I had problems and wrote it out phonetically. Some of the actors from dialect coach Sam Lilja do the same. Others learn by listening.

LILJA: I’ll speak it for you, or I’ll record your lines for you.

STAMBERG: And then you play his recording over and over again to get it in your own mouth. Saoirse Ronan, who portrays Jo March in “Little Women”, has a rich, thick, gorgeous Irish accent.

SAOIRSE RONAN: My entry into understanding a character – it always ends with the accent and how the character speaks.

STAMBERG: But in this story of four American sisters in 19th century New England, the Irish disappear.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “LITTLE WOMEN”)

RONAN: (as Jo March) women – they have minds and souls as well as hearts. And they have ambitions. And they have both talent and beauty. And I’m so tired of people saying that love is everything a woman can do. I’m so sick of it. But I’m so lonely

STAMBERG: None of the sister actors in March are American.

RONAN: Eliza Scanlan is Australian. She is playing Beth. Emma Watson is English and plays Meg. And Florence Pugh is also English. And she plays Amy.

STAMBERG: Pugh is the best nominee for the Oscar for supporting actress. So dialect coach Sam Lilja had the former British empire with which he could work. Fortunately, they had all played Americans. Even so, Sam stayed busy.

LILJA: I was on the set every day for every shot and sat as close as I could to the action and made a note between the shots.

Ronan: Yes, exactly. If there was a sound that sounded more Irish, he would come over. And he kind of put that in my head.

STAMBERG: Wasn’t it annoying for you to hear notes between ticks?

RONAN: No. The dialect trainers who are worth their weight in gold – and Sam is one of them – come in, don’t make big things out of it and then get out again.

STAMBERG: Sam says Saoirse Ronan was very good with her American accent. Still, there were long days that started at half past four.

LILJA: I was with her in the hairdressing and makeup trailer every morning before the shoot.

RONAN: Talking to her in American, warming her up – some actors spend whole days talking their foreign language. Ronan could get in and out. But Sam had to make a few changes. The Irish R is heavier than the American R. And with the British actors, a word sounds to us like a nutritious legume that keeps popping up.

LILJA: The word was – B-E-E-N – Saoirse didn’t say how a Brit would do it. But I would have to give this note to some Britons on the set from time to time.

RONAN: Everyone’s just going to have a funny little sound, you know?

STAMBERG: Dialect trainer Sam says that in addition to the accent, the speaking speed was different. He demonstrates.

LILJA: The way the British speak to their consonants is faster and faster than an American who lives in the vowels, so to speak.

STAMBERG: British language is peppier, Sam thinks. American is more relaxed. And Irish – I noticed a certain non-American cheek from Saoirse from time to time.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “LITTLE WOMEN”)

LILJA: (as Jo March) Of course these are just stories. I’m working on a novel.

STAMBERG: Do you hear the lumbar spine?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “LITTLE WOMEN”)

RONAN: (as Jo March) stories.

We wanted to do that.

STAMBERG: You didn’t want an American accent today. They wanted an American accent from the 19th century with a hint of Europe in their mouths.

Did you slip somewhere?

Ronan: Oh god. I think there is something. I mean, usually when I get pretty emotional, obviously it will come out more. But you see. Maybe I shouldn’t tell you that, because then everyone knows where I slipped.

STAMBERG: Saoirse Ronan as Jo March in “Little Women” nominated for Oscar for Best Actress – her dialect coach Sam left her alone, but made sure that nobody’s apparent confusion would look like an aching tongue. Accent is important.

LILJA: It’s a mask that an actor wears. And this illusion can be broken if the mask slips off.

STAMBERG: Sam Lilja himself is an actor on Broadway, now in “The Inheritance”. When he’s not playing, he’s training. More steady work and decent money – at least more jobs for coaches than for actors – but he loves to do both and is lucky to have a relapse. OKAY.

Here is a challenge for you. I’m going to turn things on you now.

LILJA: Okay, great.

STAMBERG: I asked Sam to coach me as a New Yorker to add an Irish accent. Hmm – uh, said Sam. Then…

LILJA: I have a pretty vulgar way of getting into an Irish dialect, so I don’t do it in the air.

STAMBERG: Oh come on.

LILJA: Okay. OKAY.

STAMBERG: Don’t be silly.

LILJA: So say the word whale.

STAMBERG: whale.

LILJA: Oil.

STAMBERG: Oil.

LILJA: beef.

STAMBERG: beef.

LILJA: Addicted.

STAMBERG: Addicted again. Whale, oil, beef, addictive – say it all quickly now. I’m Susan Stamberg, NPR News.

(ALEXANDRE DESPLAT’S “LITTLE WOMEN” SOUNDBITE)

