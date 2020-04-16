Little UK airs new sketch on BBC One’s “The Big Night In”

It has been ten years since David Walliams and Matt Lucas lit up British TV screens with the final series of their award-winning comedy show “Little Britain.” And now the BBC has announced their return.

Performing in a brand new sketch – the details of which are currently on the cover – the comic book duo must form part of a line-up of stars participating in a one-off live entertainment show, BBC One’s The Big Night In reports.

Hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness on 23 April, BBC’s biggest charity partners – Comic Relief and BBC Need Those Who Need It for the First Time – will be praised to support their communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Other stars who will appear at night – for the safety of their homes, of course – include Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow, with more famous faces to be announced in the coming days.

For Dua Lipa’s physical film, the idea is for those at home to film a routine and film The Big Night In on social media – with an overview of the best moments to show at night.

Throughout the show, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the BBC’s two charities, which currently support vulnerable people across the UK who are suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak said the UK Treasury was responding to all the contributions made by the UK public for the pound.

The Big Night In will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday 23 April from 7 am to 10 pm.