“Little to no risk”: four NNPS students are “self-monitored” at home after a recent trip to China

Newport News Public Schools contacted the Denbigh, Warwick, and Woodside families after four students were reportedly told to stay home and “monitor” themselves after a recent trip to China.

In a recent statement, Newport News Public Schools officials say the students were on campus for a day in the week of February 3 before self-checking was enforced at home.

Health officials say the students’ attendance at school meant “little to no risk to the school population.”

Larry Hill with the Virginia Department of Health understands that hearing it can be nerve-racking.

“People are now scared when they hear the corona virus because of what is happening with it worldwide. We all take it seriously and do what we have to do to help prevent it, “Hill said.

But he wants to make sure that everyone doesn’t have to worry much.

“In this case there is no confirmation of the corona virus and we really expect nothing to be found, but we do this for security reasons. They were in a part of China that was not part of the infected area, but because of the new guidelines this is what we do and they have been very cooperative, “he said.

The statement says the students and their families were screened before they left China and upon entering the United States, at one of the CDC quarantine stations. The students were allowed to go home.

Health officials say they will continue to follow the students and their families and wanted to repeat that there is little to no risk for other students and staff.

You can view the coronavirus tracking card here.

Following confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the risk for the American public remains low but more cases are likely.

“The direct risk for Americans is low. They can, however, expect to see additional cases, as well as cases in close contact and human-to-human transmission, “said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

Officials say that for so much attention that the corona virus has received, the flu here is still a much greater threat.