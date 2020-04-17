Little ones will not go to snooze? Disney is bringing back again its bedtime hotline

Children won’t go to sleep? Disney is bringing back again its bedtime hotline

Current: 11:23 AM EDT Apr 17, 2020

Heads up all you sleepless dad and mom! Disney is looking to make bedtime a little less difficult for your little types by bringing back again its bedtime hotline.The Disney keep hotline features bedtime messages for your youngsters from Mickey Mouse and his pals. The toll-absolutely free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, characteristics five exclusive goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy to give young ones a thing to glance forward to at bedtime. Punch in the appropriate number to hear a bedtime message from your favored Disney character:1 = Mickey 2 = Minnie 3 = Donald 4 =Daisy 5 = GoofyThe hotline will be lively starting off Friday and will operate via April 30.

