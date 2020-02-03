Little Nightmares 2 release date | Plot, trailer, console

Little Nightmares turned out to be a hidden indie gem when it was launched in 2017 and combines a dark setting with a horror theme, cute art design and addictive puzzle platforms with a beautiful effect. It is therefore no surprise that there is a follow-up that promises some of the best nightmares in gaming while you guide miniature protagonists through a dark and dangerous world.

Here is everything we know about this childish horror …

When will Little Nightmares 2 be released?

Like many upcoming games, Little Nightmares 2 is scheduled for release in 2020, but currently has no exact release date.

On which consoles and platforms will Little Nightmares 2 be released?

Little Nightmares 2 is released on all major current consoles – so Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What is Little Nightmares 2 about?

Little Nightmares 2 includes a new playable character named Mono, with the previous lead actor Six acting as a computer-controlled guide. Following Six’s escape from Maw in the first game, she then meets the young boy Mono, and the two travels to the Signal Tower to prevent the dark signals from being broadcast by the mysterious broadcaster.

The game is set in a new world that is distorted by the Signal Tower that looks just as exciting and horrific as the first, while sadistic teachers and bloodthirsty hunters chase you through sinister schools and bad forests. The gameplay is similar to the puzzle platform action of the original, this time with a co-op twist.

Is there a trailer for Little Nightmares 2?

Yes – it’s creepier than expected …

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlX3kh1Y7Cg [/ embed]