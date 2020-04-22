Little Mix canceled their summer tour amid a coronavirus pandemic

4

LITTLE Mix announced that they are canceling their entire summer tour amid the coronavirus crisis.

Four sections consisting of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards took to the group’s official Twitter account, as well as their own social media channels, to confirm the news.

Little Mix has canceled their entire UK summer tour Credit: Getty Images – Getty

They wrote: “We are very sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we must cancel the upcoming British Summer Tour.

“The health and safety of our fans and crew is always our number one priority.

“Please look for an email from your ticket agent immediately. Please only contact them if you haven’t received the email on May 5.”

The Break Up Song singer ended the announcement with a message of support in the midst of a pandemic to their loyal fans: “Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, girls x”.

The band shares announcements on their official social media channel Credit: Instagram

The band’s 21-date British tour will begin on June 26 at The Falkirk Stadium in Scotland and finish a month later on July 26 in Aberdeen.

The month-long show also includes a main show at BST Hyde Park, which was announced by organizers earlier this month to be canceled.

Announcing the show in December, the band said: “Live performances are our favorite thing to do as a band.”

“Our last summer tour in 2018 is one of our favorites, so we can’t wait for some of the brighter outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to party with us in the sun!”

The girls recently performed during One World’s benefits over the weekend

Fans are sad to hear the news but support their decision.

One loyal fan wrote: “Aww wiped out but the decision was absolutely right! Still a safe girl”.

“This is completely out of everyone’s control, this is the right decision to cancel the tour,” others shared. “Our priority is to stay safe”.

The third wrote: “Stay safe, girlie! Can’t wait to see you once this is over. We will sing our song on the next tour.”

Aww wiping out but the right decision! Stay safe girl 💛

– Mixer Management (@mixermanagement) 22 April 2020

this is completely out of everyone’s control, it was the right decision to cancel the tour. our priority is to stay safe ❤️

– nik (@nikola_mixer) April 22, 2020

Stay safe, girl! Can’t wait to see you after this is over. We will sing our hearts on the next tour.

I love you xx

– Libby 🏳️‍🌈 (@ libbymae00) April 22, 2020

Although their tour was canceled, the band did not let the lockdown get in the way of their new release Break Up Song and filmed the entire video in their home.

They also appeared as part of Global Citizen One World benefits over the weekend.

Little Mix is ​​one of many actions that have been forced to cancel or postpone their performances due to the nation’s health crisis.

Rolling Stones, Louis Tomlinson, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles are some of the names that postpone or cancel their tour in the middle of a pandemic.

Last month, the Government banned mass gatherings, which meant concerts and all major sporting events would be canceled because the country was facing lockouts.

At present, the UK has 129,044 confirmed cases of coronavirus while the number of victims has risen to 17,337.

Little Mix did a Touch for One World: Together At Home

.