Little girl abandoned on the porch of the house in Cherokee County

Authorities are looking for help to identify the person responsible for the abandonment of a newborn baby girl on the porch of a house in Blacksburg, South Carolina. The baby was left around 8:30 am Saturday on the porch of a house, Cherokee County deputies the sheriff’s office said. The owner of McKee Drive who discovered the newborn said his doorbell rang and found the newborn baby girl wrapped in a blanket on the porch when he opened the door. The owner took the baby inside and immediately went to the emergency room of the medical center with her. The child was then taken to Spartanburg Regional, where medical personnel stated that they believed she was born premature around 35-36 weeks, weighing just under 5 pounds. The newborn is in Spartanburg Regional and has been placed in emergency custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services. Investigators said they have exhausted all available leads for the moment and need the public to contact them if they have information about the child. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or Captain Daniel Ward in Investigations at 864-489-4722 ext 119 at the county sheriff’s office Cherokee.

