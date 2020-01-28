Little Dragon announces' New Me, Same Us', 'Share Lead Single' Hold On '

Little Dragon announced their latest album, New Me, Same Us, on Tuesday, sharing the main LP single “Hold On”. The funky track displays a message to abandon your past lives: “Farewell in millions / Hearts broken into billions / Feel always real / No regrets oh the pain will heal / Please accept why we stay still.”

New Me, Same Us will arrive on March 27 via Ninja Tune. The album was completely self-produced and recorded in the Swedish group’s four-room studio in Gothenburg.

The band said in a statement, “This album has been the most collaborative for us to date, which may sound strange given that we have been making music together for all these years, but we have worked hard to be honest, find the courage to let go of our ego and be pieces of something bigger. We are all on our own personal journey, full of change, but we are always united with stories that we believe in, that make us who we are. “

Little Dragon will start its 2020 tour of Europe in March and leave in April for the United States. They previously shared the single “Tongue Kissing” in October and released their EP Love Chanting in 2018.

New Me, Same Us Tracklist

1. Wait

2. Rush

3. Another lover

4. Children

5. Every rain

6. New fiction

7. Sadness

8. Do you feel sad?

9. Where you belong

10. Stay here

11. Water