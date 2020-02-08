Little Cottonwood Canyon is opened after a historic 2-day closure

SALT LAKE CITY – Little Cottonwood Canyon opened on Saturday after the road was blocked for two days after three natural avalanches that made travel particularly unsafe.

“It was a kind of adventure,” says Nate Potter, who runs the ski shop in Alta. Because nobody rented skis, he helped dig the cars in the parking lot.

“Mine was completely buried above the hood and around the back. There is 4 feet of snow. It took me about 30 minutes to get it out, “Potter said, adding that his kick” took a beating today. “

Apart from the fact that employees were trapped in what the resort calls ‘interlodge’, when everyone is obliged to stay indoors, visitors were also locked up for two days.

Alta employees Nate Potter, left, and Gretchen Wolf, clean up vehicles in the parking lot on Alta on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The gap opened Saturday after the road was blocked for two days after three natural avalanches that made travel particularly unsafe. Aubrey Shafer, Deseret News

Snow-covered vehicles are depicted in the parking lot at Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The gap opened on Saturday after the road was blocked for two days after three natural avalanches that made travel particularly unsafe. Aubrey Shafer, Deseret News

The crowds on Alta and Snowbird on Saturday, February 8, 2020 were low after three natural avalanches closed the entrance to Little Cottonwood Canyon for two days. Aubrey Shafer, Deseret News

“We get so much snow,” said another Alta employee, Gretchen Wolf. “It’s just the way the storm came in and the way the weather created unstable conditions.”

It was the biggest storm Kathy Ogsbury has seen in the 44 years that she has come from Denver to ski in Alta. The uncertainty as to when the gap would open meant that she missed at least three different flights home, although the airlines worked with her to coordinate a flight as soon as she reached the gap.

“We ate a lot, read books, ate more, drank a little,” she said. “We had fun. Now we want to get out.”

It was clear that many people needed some time on Saturday, but Unified Police Sgt. Ed Twohill said: “Safety comes first.”

“Most people understand, but the frustration persists,” he said. “Some of them have to wait a long time in line. They have family or loved ones there and they want to see them, I understand that. But they are safe. Management takes care of them. “

Police also worked with the Utah Department of Transportation and the staff of Alta and Snowbird to “get people out and keep them safe,” Twohill said.

The gap, he said, has a number of “sliding paths,” where earlier avalanches or heavy rain showers have taken away vegetation. There was also a mud stream last summer.

“This is one of those situations where all hands are on deck,” said Twohill.

Alta spokeswoman Andria Huskinson said the resort was open on Saturdays for pedestrians only, but people trapped in the resort could take advantage of the low crowds – at least until the canyon opened around 1 p.m.

“It is a good day for those who are there,” Huskinson said, adding that she does not remember time for the resort to be in interlodge for two consecutive days.

“It was a long time ago,” she said.

The closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon caused additional traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon, which also led to a temporary road closure on Saturdays.

But, Twohill said that both canyons are in use, giving many enthusiastic skiers access to the dozens of centimeters of new snow that fell with the recent storm.

Alta reports a snow base of 128 inches, with a total of 389 inches that fell this season, according to alta.com/weather. In the past three days, almost 3 feet of new snow has fallen and at Snowbird.

Contributing: Alex Cabrero